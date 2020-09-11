The fourth season of Black Love is arriving on the Oprah Winfrey Network this Saturday, September 12th.
Episodes will air at 9 pm on Saturday nights and introduce viewers to 16 new couples.
So, with the brand new season kicking off, we thought it time to get to know the couples better. Find out about the Black Love season 4 cast here – we found them on Instagram!
Black Love season 4: Cast
- Karega & Felicia
- Aiyana & Ayize
- Roxanne & Nikolai
- Brian & Ariana
- Surouje & Aisha
- Angel & Marcus
- Tracci & Tony
- Brandi & Kareem
- Leslie & Joe
- Jemele & Ian
- Dana & Tana
- Glen & Yvette
- Bill & Kristen
- Terrence & Deborah Joy
- Jazmyn & Dulè
- Anthony & Melanie
Meet the cast on Instagram
Here are the Instagram handles of all the cast of Black Love season 4…
Karega & Felicia
Instagram: @fefemonique and @karegabailey
Aiyana & Ayize
Instagram: @blackluvnmarriage
Roxanne & Nikolai
Instagram: @nikorox
View this post on Instagram

Brian & Ariana
Instagram: @stokedtobethestokes
Surouje & Aisha
Instagram: @sharperimage_ and @aisharper
Angel & Marcus
Instagram: @marcusaintonthegram and @thatchickangel
View this post on Instagram

Tracci & Tony
Instagram: @traccij
Brandi & Kareem
Instagram: @brandinicolina and @kareem3k
Leslie & Joe
Instagram: @thelewis_show
Jemele & Ian
Instagram: @jemelehill
Glen & Yvette
Instagram: @howmarriedareyou
Bill & Kristen
Instagram: @kristenbellamy
Terrence & Deborah Joy
Instagram: @tjwill33 and @deborahjoywinans
Jazmyn & Dulè
Instagram: @jazmynsimon and @dulehill
Anthony & Melanie
Instagram: @theamazingclarks
