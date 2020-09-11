The fourth season of Black Love is arriving on the Oprah Winfrey Network this Saturday, September 12th.

Episodes will air at 9 pm on Saturday nights and introduce viewers to 16 new couples.

So, with the brand new season kicking off, we thought it time to get to know the couples better. Find out about the Black Love season 4 cast here – we found them on Instagram!

Meet the cast on Instagram

Here are the Instagram handles of all the cast of Black Love season 4…

Karega & Felicia

Instagram: @fefemonique and @karegabailey

Aiyana & Ayize

Instagram: @blackluvnmarriage

Roxanne & Nikolai

Instagram: @nikorox

Brian & Ariana

Instagram: @stokedtobethestokes

Surouje & Aisha

Instagram: @sharperimage_ and @aisharper

Angel & Marcus

Instagram: @marcusaintonthegram and @thatchickangel

Tracci & Tony

Instagram: @traccij

Brandi & Kareem

Instagram: @brandinicolina and @kareem3k

Leslie & Joe

Instagram: @thelewis_show

Jemele & Ian

Instagram: @jemelehill

Glen & Yvette

Instagram: @howmarriedareyou

Bill & Kristen

Instagram: @kristenbellamy

Terrence & Deborah Joy

Instagram: @tjwill33 and @d eborahjoywinans

Jazmyn & Dulè

Instagram: @jazmynsimon and @dulehill

Anthony & Melanie

Instagram: @theamazingclarks

