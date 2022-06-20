Blueface's girlfriend lost tooth in a fight and embraces her new smile













For over 10 years, Bad Girls Club aired on Oxygen. Viewers loved seeing what the different casts of the shows would get up to and the show was such a success after launching in 2006 that Bad Girls went on to have many spin-off series, too.

One of the Bad Girls spin-off shows, Baddies, produced by Natalie Nunn and Tanisha Thomas, premiered in 2021. Baddies South dropped in 2022 on The Zeus Network and Blueface’s girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, is a member of the show’s cast. So, let’s find out more about Chrisean, her real name and tooth explored…

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network

Who is Chrisean Rock?

Born in the year 2000, Chrisean Rock is 22 years old this year and makes her Zeus Network debut on Baddies South.

She is a cast member on the reality show alongside Sashanna ‘Slim’ McLaurin, Gia ‘Rollie’ Mayham, Elliadria ‘Persuasian’ Griffin and more.

Chrisean was born Chrisean Malone and grew up in Baltimore. She’s a music artist who has 28K subscribers on YouTube.

NO WAY: K Kapri’s Instagram deactivated as Joseline’s Cabaret reunion fight with Lollipop airs

I remember the rainy days 🧡 pic.twitter.com/XYVCTWWiJQ — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) June 3, 2022

Blueface’s girlfriend’s tooth

One aspect of Chrisean Rock’s appearance that makes her instantly recognisable is her missing front tooth.

Speaking on No Jumper in 2021, she said that she has a replacement tooth but sometimes forgets to wear it: “It’s missing by accident, I don’t like it, I never did.”

Chrisean said that she had “great teeth” before she got into a fight and lost it.

As per Distractify, Chrisean and Jaidyn Alexis “got into a physical fight and Chrisean bumped her mouth on a surface, which knocked out her front tooth“.

Screenshot: Baddies South | Official Trailer | Zeus

Are Chrisean and Blueface together in 2022?

Chrisean has taken her missing tooth in her stride and has created a kind of alter-ego out of her look. She calls herself Big Baby and can sometimes be seen sporting a pacifier.

She and Blueface are still an item in 2022, and despite him getting her a replacement tooth, she can often be seen without it.

Chrisean released new music in June 2022, a song called Vibe, with a music video directed by her beau Blueface.

OMG: Black Diamond is in the middle of all the drama on Joseline’s Cabaret

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network

WATCH BADDIES SOUTH ON THE ZEUS NETWORK SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK