Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock is a fan favourite on Baddies South

Chrisean Rock is also known as Blueface’s girlfriend, so let’s find out more about the reality TV star, what she’s appeared in before, whether she has Instagram and her relationship with Blueface.

Get to know Blueface’s girlfriend

Chrisean Rock is 22 years old. She’s a cast member on Baddies South and also appeared on Blue Girls Club 1.

She was born Chrisean Malone and hails from Baltimore.

Chrisean found herself in prison earlier in 2022 for driving a stolen vehicle and allegedly selling crack cocaine as per SportsKeeda.

Chrisean Rock’s music

Blueface is a rapper known for songs such as Thotiana and Chrisean is also into music, too.

She has around 27K subscribers on YouTube and has released songs such as Vibe.

Chrisean also has a lot of followers on Twitter, boasting 11.4K at the time of writing, although her Instagram page is currently inactive.

Since finding fame from music and her appearance on Blue Girls Club, Chrisean is now a cast member on Zeus Network’s Baddies South and judging by the trailer, there’s drama between the women on the show from the very beginning.

Many viewers took to Twitter following the first episode of the show, which aired on June 12th, to say that their favourite cast member is Chrisean.

Are Chrisean and Blueface still together in 2022?

Yes, judging by Blueface’s Instagram Stories from June 12th and Chrisean’s tweets, the two are still together in 2022.

HipHopDX reported in May 2022 that Chrisean got a tattoo of Blueface’s face on her neck.

Blueface can be found on Instagram with almost 500K followers @bluefasebabyy. He took to IG Stories in June, posting videos of himself and Chrisean together.

