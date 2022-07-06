











Bob Kovachick clearly isn’t taking his retirement just yet as the meteorologist is back on air as of July 5th, 2022. Many news viewers are used to seeing Bob on their TV screens each day. So, when he took a break from presenting the weather, many had questions to ask.

News Channel 13 meteorologists Paul Caiano and Christina Talamo have been presenting the weather in Bob’s absence. But now the chief is back…

Screenshot: Average highs lesson with Bob Kovachick -WNYT NewsChannel 13 YouTube channel

Who is Bob Kovachick?

Bob Kovachick is NewsChannel 13’s chief meteorologist.

He celebrates his birthday on September 17th but, in a 2019 birthday post, WNYT didn’t reveal his age.

Bob is married and lives in Clifton Park with his wife Jill, and their children, Sarah and Harrison as per his News Channel 13 bio.

His wife, Jill, can be found on Instagram @jill_fishon_kovachick with over 1K followers.

Bob Kovachick’s retirement

For some viewers, it may have looked like Bob Kovachick had taken retirement, but that isn’t the case.

In 2022, Bob Kovachick took a brief break away from NewsChannel 13. He was presenting the weather and tracking storms in April 2022. But, over May and June appeared to take some time off.

Evening anchor at WNYT, Subrina Dhammi, took to Twitter to share that “Bob is back” on July 5th.

Bob has been at WNYT for decades

Since April 1988 Bob has been NewsChannel 13’s chief meteorologist at WNYT.

As per his NewsChannel 13 bio, he prepares and presents the daily weather forecasts for the 5, 5:30 and 6 pm news.

After studying Meteorology at Lyndon State College in Vermont, Bob graduated in 1971. Over the course of his career, he’s worked at Universal Weather Service in White Plains New York, WTEN in Albany and WTAE in Pittsburgh.

Bob is a widely recognised meteorologist and has many fans, judging by viewers’ tweets. He received the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval in Television Weathercasting. Bob is a professional member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association, as per his bio.

