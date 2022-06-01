Bobby Brown went to jail many times and says it's where he quit hard drugs













Bobby Brown is famed for being the king of R&B in his heyday. Songs such as Every Little Step and My Prerogative were huge hits of Bobby Brown. His new documentary on A&E, Biography: Bobby Brown, sees huge artists such as Usher express how much influence Bobby Brown had on their music.

The singer rose to fame as a member of the R&B and pop group New Edition. He went on to have a solo career and married the late Whitney Houston in 1992. The two’s relationship was followed closely by the media, and their battles with drink and drugs often made it into the tabloids. As per People in 2022, Bobby Brown’s struggles with drugs and alcohol saw him arrested and in jail.

Airing on May 30th and 31st, a new four-hour-long documentary – Biography: Bobby Brown – takes a look at Bobby Brown’s life, including the loss of two of his children, how he quit drugs, his career and more.

During an interview with People about the documentary, Bobby says that he quit hard drugs in 2000 after having to serve time in prison.

The interview states that in the late 90s, Bobby’s struggles with drugs and alcohol saw him arrested multiple times. In 2000, while serving a 75-day jail sentence, Bobby was able to quit hard drugs.

Bobby said: “It was rough because I was so addicted. I had to be put into medical detox first, then the bible got me through.“

Bobby Brown went to jail in the early 2000s

Bobby was married to Whitney Houston from 1992 until 2007.

During an interview with Oprah in 2009, Whitney Houston said that she was often in and out of court with her husband and that at one time, he was “on probation for traffic violations“.

Bobby was charged and arrested in 2000. As per NME, “It was originally expected that Brown would spend 36 of his 75-day sentence in the North Broward Detention Center in Florida, as he served 39 while waiting for trial. However, after completing a drug rehabilitation program, he has been released.“

In 2003, he was also sentenced to eight days in prison for drunk driving as per Billboard.

The report stated that Brown was “ordered not to drive for a year after pleading guilty to a 1996 drunken driving charge in DeKalb County, Ga. State Court Judge Wayne M. Purdom also ordered Brown to perform 240 hours of community service, pay $2,000 in fines and $800 in court costs, and get counseling. He will be on probation for two years.”

Bobby went back to prison in 2012

In 2012, Bobby Brown was arrested for drunk driving offences and taken to prison but was “released on bond about seven hours later“.

The BBC reported in 2013 that Bobby Brown was sentenced again to 55 days in prison in Los Angeles and four years of probation for drink-driving.

When the singer received a 55-day jail sentence for driving under the influence, CNN reported at the time that “he will likely be free in eight or nine days, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Steve Whitmore.“

After his jail time in 2013, ABC reported that Bobby Brown said that he “didn’t want to be incarcerated ever, ever again“.

