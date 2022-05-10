Botched’s worst horror stories and most incredible transformations ever













From nose jobs to butt implants, Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow have seen it all on Botched, and nothing surprises them anymore.

The hit E! programme shows some of the worst operations ever, whilst Paul and Terry work together to make them one of the best transformations yet. Botched are currently airing their seventh season, with new, crazy surgeries each week.

The show has been going since 2014, and the stories we have seen have been nothing short of wild. So, let’s take a look at some of the worst ones we have EVER seen, along with the best transformations…

Rajee Narinesingh

Rajee is an icon to all Botched lovers out there, as she has returned for Paul and Terry’s help multiple times. She first came to the pair as she had cement in her face.

Rajee went to a ‘pumping party’ which involves going to somebody’s residence rather than a medical office to have their procedure done. The problem with this is you have no idea what is being injected into you, as they are not medical professionals.

After being left with cement in her face, she headed to the team at Botched for help, where she was transformed with life changing looks.

BEFORE. Screenshot from E! Entertainment’s YouTube video titled: “Terry Dubrow Hatches Plan to Take on Cement-Injected Face | Botched | E!”

AFTER. Screenshot from E! Entertainments YouTube video titled: “Rajee’s Loveable Moments on “Botched” | E!”

Kailan Wagler

After a failed breast augmentation, Kailan was extremely unhappy with the results – and we don’t blame her. She rushed into the surgery when she was 19, which took just 15 minutes.

After her surgery, she said that her implants were incredibly high, whilst the tissue was so low. This led to Kailan using duck tape every single day to fix the shape and look of her breasts, but enough was enough.

With the help from Botched, her breasts were no longer in “duct tape prison”, and Kailan said she “can finally be the wife and mother that my family has always deserved.”

Screenshot from E! Entertainments YouTube video titled: “”Botched” Patient Uses Duct Tape to Lift Breasts | E!”

Albert Nila

Albert noticed whilst weight training that his left pec muscle wasn’t growing, whilst his right one was. After growing concerns, he decided to see a doctor, where he was diagnosed with Poland Syndrome.

After finding out that this could be fixed with pectoral implants, Albert was straight on it and off to Mexico for the treatment. When he woke up after his surgery feeling extremely sick, he told himself “this is the end of the road for me” and “I can’t believe I came to Mexico to die.” When his mother arrived at the hospital, he told her they needed to leave immediately, and so they did.

When Albert arrived home, he saw a doctor and they told him that his body was rejecting the implant. This surgery caused Albert to become depressed, and he even quit going to the gym.

With the help from Botched, Albert was given a chest implant to increase the symmetry of his chest.

BEFORE. Screenshot from E! Entertainments YouTube video titled: “Albert Reveals His Surgical Nightmare in Mexico | Botched | E!”

Jana Stoner

In the aim of having a “hip hop girl video butt” Jana Stoner went to Mexico to have butt implants. However, it didn’t go as planned.

She explained on the show that the doctor put in 650cc’s. When Jana told Terry and Paul this, they were utterly shocked, and told her that these implants are meant for breast augmentations. After arriving home from surgery, she suffered from an infection, leading to lots of leaking fluid.

Jana came to the pair for help as she wanted to be “healthy” and safe”. To help her with her botched procedure, they decided to give her a buttock lift, that would remove her lower back tattoo and leave her with a scar.

Screenshot from E! Entertainment’s YouTube video titled: “‘Go Down To Mexico And Get Breast Implants In Your Butt?’ | Season 3 | Botched”

