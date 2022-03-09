











Brandi Passante has always been a firm Storage Wars favorite, and since season 14 launched, viewers wonder just how much dollar she’s made over the years. From her own business to bidding on units, it’s all been worth it.

The A&E series documents the same group of people as they gather at the sales of storage units that have been abandoned by renters. With absolutely zero idea of what’s inside, each cast member chooses to place a bid or not.

Among them is Brandi, who tends to score big when it comes to Storage Wars. The star, alongside ex Jarrod, opened a thrift store in Orange County, California, called the Now and Then Second Hand Store.

STORAGE WARS: Who is Jarrod’s girlfriend Rochel Beckman?

Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage

How much is Brandi Passante worth?

Brandi is worth $2million in 2022. She has accumulated her fortune from her business Now & Then Second Hand Store, buying and selling items for a profit, and for her appearance on Storage Wars.

She is also a fashion designer and co-owns a clothing company called Outlaw Apparel. The business owner was actually running a second-hand thrift store in California when the producers of Storage Wars first approached her!

From chilling in hot tubs to making money on Cameo, Brandi has different avenues of income, but her skills when it comes to making a bid on storage units is where the real fortune comes in.

I love Brandi from Storage Wars.



Omo l’omo yen. Minimum ☺️ — A.M.B (@AMB_Noni) March 9, 2022

Storage Wars and her business

Brandi, who has also appeared on Married to the Job alongside Storage Wars, is said to be making more than $15,000 per episode. However, reports say that she knew zilch about auctions before she was cast!

The Orange, California location of Now and Then appears to have closed in early 2019, and hasn’t been active online except to share preview clips of Storage Wars, with its last post in 2020. It is no longer a registered eBay user.

She often appears on a podcast called Happening Now with Hammer on YouTube. While she does have a Cameo account, her account currently says that she is not taking requests at the moment, but has 681 fans on there!

Me watching Storage Wars: *yelling* BRANDI GET THESE BARBIES IDENTIFIED BESTIE!!!!! — moon face🌚 (@primadonnatrash) February 3, 2022

FIND OUT: Where are the Storage Wars stars now? Updates on Brandi, Kenny, and others

Is Brandi still married?

No, Brandi and Jarrod got divorced in 2021. The speculation about Brandi and Jarrod’s break-up had been going on for a long time. However, it wasn’t until two years after their split that Brandi confirmed the news.

After his split from Brandi, Jarrod has since moved on with his new partner, Rochel Beckman. TV Shows Ace reports that Rochel gushed about her relationship with Jarrod back in December 2019.

Brandi has been posting several pictures alongside co-star Kenny on Instagram, which has sparked dating rumors. However, the duo have not confirmed a romance and appear to mainly be friends at the time of writing.

Brandi announced that she and Jarrod split in November 2018. However, they both shared that they are still civil and will continue to be a part of the show. They detailed that they will not be going to auctions together anytime soon.

The former married couple are parents to two kids, daughter Payton and son Cameron.

WATCH STORAGE WARS ON A&E EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK