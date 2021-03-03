What is Bria Martone's net worth? Age, husband and career of Unpolished star!











Bria Martone is one of the stars on the TLC series Unpolished – here’s more about her, including age and net worth.

Seasons 2 of Unpolished came to an end on Tuesday, March 2nd. The TLC show follows the Martone family as they navigate through personal relationships and professional commitments.

Many viewers want to find more about the show’s star Bria Martone who is co-owner of Salon Martone.

So, what is Bria Martone’s net worth? Let’s find out.

Screenshot – Jen Plays Mediator After Lexi and Bria’s Fight | Unpolished

Who is Bria Martone? Age of TLC star

Bria Martone is 24 years old and works as a make-up and hair stylist.

She is the co-owner of Salon Martone, a family-run business by the Martone clan in East Northport.

Nailed It: Double Trouble! | Official Trailer | Netflix

Bria attended the Makeup Designory in New York City where she received a MA degree in aesthetics. She is a qualified and licensed cosmetologist and married to husband Matt Mancuso.

If you want to find more about Bria and what she gets up to outside of the TLC series, you can do that from Instagram @briathediva27.

TLC: Who is Uncle Dale on Outdaughtered? Meet the Busby’s uncle!

Bria Martone: Net worth

An estimation of $3 million.

According to Cinemaholic, the combined fortune of Bria and her sister Lexi is estimated to be $3 million.

It’s believed that the Unpolished star gets most of her income from her family business, however, her stint on the TLC show has definitely helped her achieve more social media spotlight – and potential new clients we would think!

SEE ALSO: Meet The Voice’s Gean Garcia on Instagram!

Matt Mancuso: Net worth

According to a Stars Offline, Matt’s net worth in 2021 is estimated to be $400,000 which is less than Bria’s estimated fortune.

Matt is working two different jobs at the moment, Meaww.com has reported.

He works as a Project Manager at a construction firm called Dynamic Construction and as an Area Sales Manager at HILO Equipment & Services.

CATCH UP WITH UNPOLISHED ON THE TLC WEBSITE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK