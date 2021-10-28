









Chrisley Knows Best centres around the lives of Georgia real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and his wealthy family.

Grayson Chrisley is the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley and he runs a clothing and sneaker business. Here’s all you need to know about the young tycoon and his sneaker empire!

Who is Grayson Chrisley?

Grayson Chrisley is the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley and he currently attends high school.

He is described as “the most charming and gets away with just about everything.”

Despite him being just 15-years-old, Reality Titbit found that Grayson appears to have a girlfriend called Mary Elizabeth Fox and the pair seem to have been dating for some time.

As of 2021, Grayson’s net worth is around $3 million dollars and his primary source of income comes from his appearances on the hit reality television series Chrisley Knows Best. But the youngest Chrisley is now venturing into the clothing and sneaker business.

Grayson Chrisley’s sneaker business explored

According to Todd Chrisley, his sons Grayson and Chase Christley both pursue their own professional endeavours outside of filming Chrisley Knows Best.

Todd explained that Grayson and Chase work six days each week, four filming the reality television series and the other two days focusing on their personal projects. He went on to say that neither he nor Julie have any involvement in their business endeavours as “These are things that they chose to do.”

At just 14-years-old, Grayson began working on his clothing line and he has since branched out further also selling sneakers. He can be seen on his Instagram sporting sneaker brands such as Nike.

Simple yet effective words of advice. Get all the life advice you need from a new #ChrisleyKnowsBest, tomorrow at 8:30/7:30c on USA Network! pic.twitter.com/aQvbA6qfgs — Chrisley Knows Best (@Chrisley_USA) October 27, 2021

Can you buy from Grayson Chrisley’s sneaker business?

Currently, fans cannot purchase clothing or sneakers from Grayson Chrisley’s business as a website or an Instagram page does not exist. It, therefore, suggests that the young star may be selling his products within his locality.

It is likely that fans will learn more about the young Chrisley’s business in an upcoming episode of Chrisley Knows Best where we see his sneaker business get a surprising boost in sales and he enlists the help of his sister Savannah.

