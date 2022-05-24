Catfish guest's romance with Katy Perry was nothing but a Teenage Dream













Just after we thought we’d seen it all on Catfish, Spencer proved us wrong when he claimed he was speaking to Katy Perry.

Each season, Catfish brings together couples who have fallen in love after taking online, despite never meeting in person. However, this isn’t always the case, and a lot of the time these people aren’t who they say they are.

When Spencer Morrill headed to Max and Nev for help, claiming he was talking to Katy Perry online, the hosts knew exactly what was coming. This episode has gone down in history as one of the most iconic Catfish episodes purely down to the fact it was TV gold, so it’s only right that we take a trip down memory lane…

Spencer thought he was speaking to Katy Perry

Spencer sent an email to Max and Nev, claiming he had been speaking to a girl named Katy for the past six years. However, when the hosts eventually video called Spencer, he broke the news that this was going to be the “best episode ever”, because the Katy he was referring to was Katy Perry.

Max and Nev couldn’t believe what they were hearing, especially because Katy Perry had just started dating Orlando Bloom at the time, to which Spencer referred to him as “the elf from Lord of The Rings” (ouch).

Spencer was convinced it was Katy, due to the fact she knew every little detail about her life, and because her name was ‘Katy Perry’ on the app they met on – sounds legit.

However, when Spencer’s time to meet Katy finally arrived, she wasn’t who she said she was, and she was in fact Harriet, an 18 year old girl from Gloucester. Harriet said she knew what to say to Spencer because she’s a huge fan of Katy, however Spencer was still not convinced.

You’d think that this would have been the light bulb moment that Spencer realised he had been cat fished, but this wasn’t the case, and he truly didn’t believe Harriet was the person he’d been speaking to.

Katy Perry felt bad for Spencer

After the episode became the hot topic of conversation across social media, it was only a matter of time before Katy Perry saw it for herself. The Morning Mash Up asked Katy on her thoughts about the episode, to which she said: “Someone sent me a link and I didn’t actually read through it because I just think it’s really unfortunate.”

Katy also explained on the show:

“You know, like, my heart goes out to him actually, because anybody that’s been fooled like that or just, you know, people have dreams, and people live in different parts of world where not everything is always so accessible.”

Viewers react to the iconic episode

There were mixed opinions from fans of the show. Most found it absolutely hilarious and couldn’t understand how he could be so naïve.

One viewer wrote: “Obsessed with the catfish episode where the guy is like fully convinced that he’s talking to Katy Perry and even when he meets the catfish he still doesn’t believe it”. Another said: “That one episode of catfish where the dude thinks he’s been talking to Katy Perry is the best 30 minutes of television to ever exist”

However on the other hand, like Katy Perry, some felt bad for Spencer, as he truly thought he was speaking to Katy for six whole years. One fan said: “I feel so bad for this kid on Catfish. He legit thinks he’s been talking to Katy Perry”, another wrote: “I feel so bad for this dude. He’s so confident that it’s Katy Perry omg.”

