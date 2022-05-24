Causes behind Kardashians' naked pictures from anti-fur campaigns to shutting down shamers













The Kardashians are known for many things, and posing nude is amongst the very long list.

Fans of The Kardashians have seen every part of their lives – quite literally. This transparency is what makes the family so iconic, as their confidence encourages women all over the world to be as body confident as them.

So, Reality Titbit have taken a trip down memory lane and recapped some of The Kardashians best naked pictures, the meaning behind them and Kourtney’s past naked photo scandal that was almost leaked…

Khloe Kardashian’s PETA nude

One of the most memorable naked photos from The Kardashians is Khloe’s collaboration with PETA for their anti-fur campaign. The photo saw Khloe posing nude, with the text: ‘Fur? I’d rather go naked.’

In this case, Khloe’s naked photo was for much more than some Instagram likes, as she used her beauty for a great cause. She explained that she has always been a vocal PETA supporter, so this collab was perfect for her.

However, it all went pear shaped after Kim Kardashian was flour bombed by an anti-fur activist, which led to Khloe cutting ties with the animal rights organization. This is because the women involved in the incident apparently has “very close ties to PETA”, according to Khloe’s blog.

Khloe stood up for her sister, telling her blog: “We all need to practice what we preach. I will still continue to NOT wear fur, but I will no longer support PETA. Bullying and harassment is NEVER a solution, and I won’t be a part of any organization that thinks otherwise.”

Shutting down the haters

As many haters of The Kardashians think their perfection is too good to be true, their naked photos are sometimes to prove these claims wrong. The Kardashian-Jenner’s are constantly being accused of being fake, from photoshop to implants, they can’t escape the claims.

One way, however, for them to hit back at the allegations is to post photos that show all parts of themselves. One of Kim’s most iconic naked pictures is from her 2014 naked photo shoot with Paper Magazine, titled “Break The Internet”

If there’s one thing we’re sure of, it’s that the photos did exactly that. However, people weren’t convinced the photo was real, with many claiming her bum was “padded” and “retouched.”

However, Mickey Boardman, editorial director at Paper Magazine, commented that although there were some retouches, like in any photo shoot to make them desirable enough for a front page, the photo is “all 100% Kim Kardashian”. He also said “That is who she is. That’s what she looks like. That’s why she’s a superstar.”

Kourtney’s nude photos were almost leaked

Naked photos were always the hot topic on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, especially in the earlier days. From her first Playboy photoshoot, to showing her nudes to Rob for approval (which was kinda weird), Kim always seemed to have something to do with them.

This was especially the case when Kourtney’s naked photos were almost leaked during season one of the show. Kris explained that Kourtney took these in high school with her boyfriend at the time.

However, when Kim stole these photos from her sister as a prank, the prank backfired after her purse got stolen, with the photos inside. Despite the chaos and after speaking with the FBI, the photos were luckily never leaked to the public.

