Ceaser Emanuel is one of the oldest Black Ink Crew cast members













Black Ink Crew sees Ceaser Emanuel lead a Harlem tattoo shop, where a group of tattoo artists juggle creating designs on clients with their own personal lives. So just how old is the store owner and when did he open Black Ink?

With an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, it’s clear Ceaser has worked hard to build his own empire. From having to make tough decisions on-screen to appearing on Love and Hip Hop, he’s had years of experience in the TV industry.

He’s also got a family to care for, who viewers may be familiar with as he has briefly brought his daughter onto the reality TV series. Reality Titbit can reveal Ceaser’s exact age, birthday and career background.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ceaser Emanuel’s age and birthday

Ceaser is currently 43 years old (at the time of writing). Born on June 5th 1979, he was brought up in The Bronx, New York before going on to graduate from High School of Graphic Communication and Arts.

He then majored in Graphic Arts from Katharine Gibbs College in 1999. His birthday makes him a Gemini, who are thought to be flexible, extroverted, and clever – anyone would agree that Ceaser has all three of those traits!

The tattoo shop owner celebrated his recent birthday by partying with a cigar in hand, surrounded by friends. His Instagram was inundated with messages of celebration from loved ones on his special day.

He opened Black Ink Crew in 2011

Ceasar has continued to build up his Harlem tattoo shop since 2011, allowing him to accumulate a net worth of $2.5 million for himself. He had $20K to his name when he first launched his tattoo shop.

It only started as a small, Harlem-based parlour until the show first aired in 2015 and became incredibly popular for its inking work. However, recent years haven’t always been easy for the shop owner.

He was forced to close his Black Ink 113th shop that was on Lenox Avenue during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, Ceaser has over 10 tattoo shops nationwide to his name and now has plans to expand Black Ink to over 50 states!

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Ceaser also has a daughter

Ceaser has a 17-year-old daughter called Cheyenne, who was the initial inspiration for his move into the tattoo industry. He decided to set up his own ink shop to provide a better life for his child.

She has just graduated from high school, which she shared with her followers on her Instagram. Cheyenne rarely features on Black Ink Crew, however she was once on the show when Ceaser took her to her prom.

The VH1 star found out she didn’t have a prom date, so decided to surprise her with a limo and corsage with viewers saw for themselves on the show.

Ceaser made Cheyenne feel extremely loved on Instagram, by boasting about her to his followers. In 2020, he captioned a photo with his daughter saying:

“You been with me every step of the way from the projects to the suburbs and I want to Thank you for changing my LIFE. Before you all I wanted to be was a stupid street and having you force me to grow up & become a real MAN you could look up to. I know I am not the perfect father but you are my perfect Daughter. I know you are going to be BETTER THAN ME. You are smarter and more ambitious so I know you going to give the world hell. I always wanted a son but I got something way better, YOU. I love you always.”

Screenshot from VH1’s YouTube video titled: ‘Ceaser Takes His Daughter To Her 8th Grade Prom | Black Ink Crew’

