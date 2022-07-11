Celebrity Family Feud 2022 cast includes Kal Penn and Mario Lopez













Celebrity Family Feud fans loved the show’s 2022 premiere judging by the response to episode 1 on Twitter. There are many more episodes of Celebrity Family Feud to come in 2022. So, let’s find out more about the cast member who we can expect to see on screen.

Steve Harvey kicked off Celebrity Family Feud season 8 on Sunday, July 10th. The ABC show airs each Sunday at 8/7c on ABC and features many familiar faces. The likes of Kal Penn, Mario Lopex and Erika Christensen have been cast for this year’s show.

Screenshot: Quinta Brunson sheds tears on Celebrity Family Feud! | Celebrity Family Feud – YouTube

Celebrity Family Feud 2022 cast: Episode 1

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud 2022 premiered on July 10th and saw the cast of the sitcom Abbott Elementary go up against the cast of Hacks.

Team Abbott Elementary was made up of Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams and Ms Abbott.

The cast of Hacks appearing on Celebrity Family Feud included Jean Smart, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo and Chris McDonald.

Episode 1’s second game saw Kal Penn’s team take on Erika Christensen’s team. Kal’s team included Brandy Wright, Nick Wright, Kripa Bhagat and Christina Freeman Modi. Erika’s teammates included Cole Maness, Kim Hendricks, Dane Christensen and Monet Hendricks.

Celebrity Family Feud cast includes Salt-N-Pepa

Celebrity Family Feud season 8 episode 2 features hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa and cast members of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Keke Palmer, Kyla Pratt, Soleil Moonfrye, Paula Jai Parker and Alisa Reyes make up The Proud Family team.

Round two features the cast of Bel-Air. They are set to go up against the cast of Saved by the Bell.

As per Newsweek, The Bel Air cast includes Jordan L. Jones, Olly Sholotan, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman and Coco Jones.

Team Saved by the Bell is made up of Mario Lopez, Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Alycia Pascual-Peña and Dexter Darden.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrity Family Feud 2022 cast: Episodes 3 and 4

Celebrity Family Feud 2022’s third and fourth episodes feature cast members from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Never Have I Ever.

The second round features Ron Funches and Meagan Good.

Episode 4, airing on July 31st will see Boyz II Men take on Amber Ruffin and Joe Lo Truglio vs. Thomas Lennon.

