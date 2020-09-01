American Ninja Warrior is back on NBC this summer for another All-Star season.

Welcomed back to the show is Chad Flexington, a competitor who impressed when he first appeared on American Ninja Warrior in season 11 (aired 2019).

Despite not taking the top spot when he first appeared on the show, Chad is back and hungry for action.

So, with Chad Flexington back in our lives, we thought it best to find out everything you need to know about him. Get to know Chad here, from his real name and age to his time on American Ninja Warrior.

Who is Chad Flexington?

Chad Flexington is an environmental researcher from Camarillo, California. Chad’s real name is Ben Udy.

He is specifically an agricultural researcher focussed on organic soilless crop production. Chad – or Ben – has been working for Driscoll’s since August 2014.

Chad Flexington graduated from high school in 2006, which would make him around 32 years old. This is if Chad graduated at the age of 18.

YAY : Hot Bench confirms the show will return this September

Chad on American Ninja Warrior

When Chad Flexington had his debut on American Ninja Warrior 11, he looked as if he’d do well on the show. With his six-pack, bulging muscles, and a WWE Americana persona, it isn’t hard to see why.

However, when Chad competed in the Los Angeles qualifiers, he failed at the Spin Hopper. Chad placed 19th overall which got him to the City Finals. Following this second, more successful performance, Ben placed 9th and qualified for the National Finals.

Unfortunately for Chad, at the National Finals he failed the Double Dipper in the first stage.

Here’s hoping Chad will have a much more successful performance in this All-Stars season!

Follow Chad Flexington on Instagram

To find out more about Chad Flexington, then you can follow him on Instagram.

Already, Chad has over 3,200 followers and counting.

A majority of his posts are fitness or American Ninja Warrior related, but he also posts tonnes of cute family snaps with his three children. You can find him on Instagram @thechadflexington.

WATCH AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR: ALL-STAR 2020 THIS SUMMER ON NBC

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK