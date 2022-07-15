











Todd and Julie’s granddaughter Chloe has featured on Chrisley Knows Best since the show began. However, she doesn’t appear on the current season and fans have been worried about her whereabouts.

Todd and Julia were given sole custody of Chloe several years ago as her parents Kyle (Todd’s son) and Angela Johnson were reportedly unable to look after her. The youngster usually joins in with their fun-filled activities.

Chloe often refers to Todd as “dad”. The family had put on a peachy front when it came to their reality TV show but now Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, Insider reports.

Viewers worry about Chloe

Chloe hasn’t been appearing on Chrisley Knows Best recently, and fans keep asking where she is. An Instagram picture shared by Kyle in November 2021 appeared to show they had reunited as father and daughter.

Despite that, viewers are asking where Chloe is going after Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple were granted full custody of the now nine-year-old when she was two.

One fan wrote: “As much as I love the Chrisley family and their show, I am truly worried about Chloe and Grayson.

“If both Todd and Julie go to prison for tax evasion and fraud, the older kids will have to step up for Chloe and Grayson [Todd and Julie’s son], who need solid role models!”

What happened to Chloe on Chrisley Knows Best?

Chloe doesn’t appear on the latest season of Chrisley Knows Best because of the ongoing legal drama surrounding the Chrisley family, The List reports. Her father Kyle is said to have been looking after her since November 2021.

Chloe was previously pulled from appearing on the show in 2016, when Kyle was reportedly asking for money for her appearances.

That resulted in Todd taking the executive decision to film without her. He told Radar Online:

At the end of the day, we had to do what was best for Chloe. We did not want to drag her through all this and there was no way we were going to pay Kyle a penny.

By 2021, Kyle’s feud with Todd had resolved and he thanked his father for sticking by his side through addiction issues. Life and Style Mag also reports “these days, Kyle is still close with Todd and Julie“.

The last update regarding Chloe was a post shared to Todd’s Instagram in November 2021 of the youngster looking at a phone. The caption stated he “loves her to the moon and back and beyond this world”.

Chrisleys face legal drama

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on federal charges, including bank fraud and tax evasion, Associated Press reports. After weeks of testimony from prosecutors and witnesses, the jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty.

The guilty verdict was delivered on June 7, 2022. In August 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley were federally indicted on 12 counts including wire fraud. The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges but were indicted again in February 2022.

Associated Press reports Todd and Julie were found guilty of:

Conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to the office of US attorney Ryan Buchanan in Atlanta. They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion, and Julie Chrisley was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Todd Chrisley’s attorney, Bruce Morris, said he was “disappointed” by the verdict and expects to appeal. Since the guilty verdict, no updates from the court have been provided to the public.

