Chrisley Knows Best: Who was Faye Chrisley's ex-husband Gene?











Chrisley Knows Best has been a hit since its debut in 2014. It delves into the lives of the Chrisley family where you can keep up with the likes of Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, and Nanny Faye Chrisley of course.

But who was Nanny Faye’s late husband Gene Chrisley? Reality Titbit has found out all you need to know about the wartime veteran.

Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who was Gene Chrisley?

Gene Raymond Chrisley served in the Army and his son Todd Chrisley revealed on Instagram that his father had also served in the Korean War. Todd captioned the heartwarming post:

Found this today of my dad during his stint in the army, he was 16, I am proud of his sacrifices and will never take them lightly.

Gene married Faye Chrisley in the 1960s and she was actually nine years younger than the military veteran. Their bond lasted for over forty-five years and the pair remained together until his tragic passing.

How did Gene Chrisley die?

In 2012, Gene Chrisley sadly died from cancer in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

He passed away at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta with his death deeply affecting the entire Chrisley family.

In February 2020, Chase Chrisley posted a throwback snap with Gene captioned: “Miss you bubba.”

Back in 2019, Savannah Chrisley also posted an Instagram with her late grandfather saying that the two were “best friends.”

She said: “My Papa Gene was my BIGGEST supporter and fan! I don’t think he ever missed a horse show or school event growing up. We were inseparable…best friends actually.”

Gene and Faye Chrisley’s family explored

Faye Chrisley and her late husband Gene shared three children, Todd Chrisley, Randy Chrisley and Derrick Chrisley. Their children were born in Westminster, South Carolina.

However, the couple suffered the tragic loss of their son Derrick when he was only a young boy.

Todd Chrisley is a businessman and reality television star who stars in Chrisley Knows Best which debuted in March 2014. Randy Chrisley on the other hand keeps a low profile and does not appear on the reality series as frequently.

Faye Chrisley has five grandchildren Savannah, Lindsie, Kyle, Chase, and Grayson who also feature in the American reality television show alongside their parents.

