Christi Paul is leaving CNN's New Day and is 'going home to Ohio'













Morning TV show New Day has been airing on CNN since 2013. The show has been anchored by Brianna Keilar since 2021 and John Berman since 2018. The show is set to continue airing in 2022 and beyond but there’s a longtime anchor who is departing from the show this June.

Christi Paul has been a part of the CNN and HLN family for around 20 years and viewers are very much acquainted with her. But, Christi has decided her time is done at the network. So, let’s find out more about her leaving New Day.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Christi Paul is leaving CNN

Christi Paul is 53 years old and was born in Ohio. She’s been married to Peter Wurm since 2002 and the pair has three children together.

Since January 2014, Christi has been the heart of CNN’s New Day.

She regarded Victor Blackwell as her “TV husband” and presented the news bright and early every Saturday and Sunday.

Christi Paul says goodbye

During her time as an anchor on CNN and HLN, Christi Paul used her platform to raise awareness about many things including abuse within relationships. Drawing on her own personal experiences, she wrote a book called Love Isn’t Supposed to Hurt.

In a farewell speech on CNN, Christi said that she will still be presenting the news in the future.

Christi’s co-anchor Victor Blackwell said that she is “…more than just a journalist and an anchor and added that she was the show’s conscience.”

Where is Christi Paul going on CNN?

As Christi is such a huge part of New Day, many of her fans may be wondering where she’s going next.

Speaking on CNN, she said that she didn’t get to see her parents for a year during Covid, which is part of the reason she is leaving. She also said that her husband had Covid and there were moments that she thought she was going to be a single mom during that time.

She also said that she “couldn’t be who she needed to be for her family”.

Christi said that she’s “going home to Ohio” and she’ll still be on the air.

