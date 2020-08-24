Big Brother has returned to CBS this summer for its 22nd season to date. With it, it has brought some familiar faces for the show’s first lockdown series.

Back on the scene are the likes of Cody Calafiore, Ian Terry and Janelle Pierzina. But one of the most explosive housemates to return is undeniably Christmas Abbott. Virginia-born Christmas was introduced to Big Brother fans in season 19 (2017), where she famously spent the majority of her season hopping around on crutches. In her first week, Christmas managed to break her foot!

Six months after Christmas starred on Big Brother 19, she announced that she was pregnant with her first child. As Christmas is now back on our screens, there has been a lot of baby talk. But this has led to questions about the identity of Christmas’s baby’s father. Find out about her ex-boyfriend Benjamin Bunn here.

Christmas Abbott gives birth to baby

In March 2018, Christmas announced to Instagram that she was pregnant. At the time it was not confirmed who the father of her child was, although her links to Benjamin Bunn were solidified by that point.

Christmas gave birth to her son, named Loyal Atticus, in October 2018.

SEE ALSO: Big Brother contestants wish “Happy Birthday” to Tennessee

Meet the baby’s father Benjamin

Christmas Abbott started dating Benjamin Bunn in October 2017, just a couple months after leaving the Big Brother house.

Benjamin Bunn is a Crossfit athlete and gym owner based in Tampa, Florida.

In August 2018, while Christmas was heavily pregnant, she reportedly discovered that Benjamin was having an affair with another woman. Benjamin and the woman in question went on to confirm their illicit relationship. In a fit of rage, Christmas rammed her car into the other woman’s vehicle. As Christmas was due to give birth in the coming months, she was charged but not arrested. In November 2018, one month after giving birth to Loyal Atticus, Christmas was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of criminal mischief.

Benjamin Bunn on Instagram

Although Benjamin and Christmas have never been too forthcoming about their relationship, they have made it clear that they are both Loyal Atticus’s parents. Christmas’s Instagram feed is flooded with pictures of her adorable son, as is Benjamin’s.

You can follow Benjamin on Instagram under the handle @coach_bunny.

After the birth of Loyal Atticus, Benjamin wrote on Instagram:

Coparenting isn’t easy, especially across state lines. Both his mother and I have taken a lot of shots publicly, but privately I’m fairly certain we’re both determined to provide a good upbringing for our son. Part of that, for me, is keeping my relationship with him and his mother, mostly private.

WATCH BIG BROTHER 22 THIS SUMMER ON CBS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK