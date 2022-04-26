











Chuck Potthast had the entirety of 90 Day Diaries viewers grabbing their tissues after he showed a side to himself that we don’t usually see. Elizabeth’s father’s session with a relationship coach was a tearjerker – to say the least.

Elizabeth Potthast‘s relationship with Andrei hasn’t always been easy. He didn’t hit it off with her dad Chuck at the beginning, and even took a risk by asking him for a huge sum of money at one point, which was later agreed to.

However, Chuck isn’t always the boisterous, opinionated character that TLC fans usually see, as he showed his vulnerable side during the April 25th 2022 episode. He shared how his cancer diagnosis in 2016 has affected him.

WOAH: What is Chuck Potthast’s net worth? Family business explored

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Chuck was diagnosed with cancer

Chuck was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2016. Since being declared cancer-free, he has walked two of his daughters down the aisle at their weddings and welcomed three grandchildren.

The father-of-seven now “thanks the Lord every day” for his survival and told on the April 25th 2022 episode: “I’m still here, and I’m in their [his children and grandchildren’s] lives and that’s really important to me.”

Now 60 years old, the 90 Day Fiance star was previously given the choice to remove the tumor or tried chemotherapy to save his bladder. But his bladder was past the point of being saved and so he had to undergo surgery to remove it.

My heart goes out to #Chuck😢 I’m a cancer survivor with a scar that I’m subconscious about & I totally understand where he’s coming from. If you ever come to Virginia, let’s grab coffee ☕️ #90DayDiaries #90DayFiance #90daythesinglelife #90DaySingleLife pic.twitter.com/aB3qHO6QxF — 👑Dee~Dee♈ (@LADYREDSKINS81) April 26, 2022

He now wears an ostomy

Chuck is now cancer-free but had to have his bladder removed, changing his life forever. He said that it is going to “affect me forever”, adding: ” I don’t go to the bathroom like the normal person because I don’t have a bladder.”

As part of his treatment, Elizabeth‘s dad had to undergo reconstructive surgery, leaving him with an ostomy bag to empty his urine. Revealing he is nervous to date due to the bag, he told relationship coach Joy:

I have what’s called an ostomy bag, which is a bag that my urine flows into, and it’s on the outside of me. It’s not something that you really want to share with people and be intimate when you have this condition.

Chuck then apologized to Joy for getting emotional while telling his story. She said that his story may ultimately lead to him finding happiness with a partner, and said it would “make someone fall in love with you.”

90 DAY FIANCE: Chuck no longer has a wife but fans root for his Single Life

90 Day Fiance fans tear up

When Chuck showed his vulnerable side, he had several viewers relating to him or simply tearing up at the tragic experience he went through. Fans everywhere have totally changed their opinions on the star.

A viewer wrote: “Devastated to learn Chuck had cancer!!”

Another said: “So proud of Chuck to talk about his cancer and resulting ostomy bag. So many people secretly have illnesses and daily medical devices that no one would ever be aware of. And the majority of people don’t mind them.”

“I feel for Chuck and his health condition. I had vulva cancer and have been operated on twice. I’m super self conscious when dating”, wrote a TLC fan of the show.

I never knew this abt Chuck at all. I feel for him. I think he is very brave. He needs a special woman. Hoping he'll find that person soon. 🙏 #90daydiaries #90DayFiance — 💜🖤 L 💜🖤 (@purpleperson71) April 26, 2022

WATCH 90 DAY DIARIES ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK