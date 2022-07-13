Chuck Norris' grandson Claimed five minutes of reality TV Fame before elimination













Chuck Norris’ grandson, Maxwell, has been kicked off a reality TV show for using a ‘banned’ mobile phone. Entertainment Weekly reports that Max hasn’t yet told his grandfather that he’d be appearing on the TV show. But, as he’s been eliminated after just three days, Chuck’s grandson has more of a story to explain to his grandpa.

Kevin and Frankie Jonas are the hosts of brand new show Claim to Fame on ABC in 2022. Whichever relative of a famous person manages to keep their identity under wraps the longest wins $100,000. Twelve competitors are doing their best to keep the same secret on Claim to Fame, but before the fun could really begin, Max Norris was sent packing.

How many kids does Chuck Norris have?

Carlos Ray Norris, AKA Chuck Norris, was born in Oklahoma in 1940. He’s now 82 years old and is a father to five children.

Chuck’s son, Mike Norris, had three children of his own, one of which is Claim to Fame’s Maxwell.

The generations of Norris men clearly have a knack for acting as Chuck, Mike and Max have appeared on-screen.

Meet Chuck Norris’ grandson

Actor and martial artist, Chuck, has appeared in films such as The Expendables and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

There are few people who wouldn’t have heard of Chuck, given his huge worldwide success as an actor, but his other family members may be lesser-known.

Chuck’s grandson, Max, is 22 years old. He was born in 2000 and has a twin sister named Greta. Max and Greta also have an older sister, Hannah, who was born in 1995, as per Hollywood Life.

Max Norris was disqualified from Claim to Fame

Of the 12 contestants taking part in ABC’s Claim to Fame, Max was the first to be disqualified.

Primetimer reports that: “”Kevin and Frankie Jonas caught Maxwell Norris using a smuggled phone during the competition.”

Max broke the rules of the show which include not having a cell phone, so he was sent home.

As per his Instagram page – @max_norris – Max Norris is living in Denton, Texas. He has over 1.7K followers.

