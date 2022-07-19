The Claim to Fame hosts haven't worked together since Camp Rock 2













As well as the contestants on the show, The Claim to Fame hosts are no strangers to the spotlight and viewers may feel as if they’ve seen them somewhere before. Two brothers are hosting Claim to Fame on ABC. The show’s executive producer is Chris Coelen, whose company is also behind ‘Love Is Blind, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Twelve contestants are all related to a famous person, but in order to win the show and a $100K cash prize, they have to keep quiet about their celebrity connection. Guiding the celebrity-connected contestants along on their journey are the show’s hosts. So, let’s find out more about them…

Who are the Claim to Fame hosts?

ABC’s brand new show, Claim to Fame is hosted by Kevin and Franklin, AKA Frankie, Jonas.

The brothers are part of a very famous family and Kevin is a member of The Jonas Brothers band. The two have the job of hosting the competition series Claim to Fame. Whichever relative of a famous person manages to keep their identity under wraps the longest wins $100,000.

Kevin Jonas is 34 years old and Frankie is 21 years old.

How many Jonas brothers are there?

In total, there are four Jonas brothers. The Jonas brothers in the band are Nick, Joe and Kevin.

Frankie, being much younger than his brothers, isn’t in The Jonas Brothers band.

Kevin, 34, is the oldest of the brothers, followed by Joe, who is 32, Nick, 29. Frankie is the youngest at 21.

The Jonas brothers’ parents are Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas.

The brothers appeared in Camp Rock 2

Although Frankie Jonas isn’t a member of The Jonas Brothers, he and Kevin have worked together before filming Claim to Fame.

It has been some time since Kevin and Frankie were working alongside one another, though. Speaking to Cinema Blend, Kevin said: “…we haven’t really worked together for about 13 or 14 years. Going back now to Camp Rock 2. But it was really nice to work together. Being able to spend a little bit more time together as well, which we don’t always get with my work life and getting home to family takes us in different directions.”

Kevin is married to Danielle Jonas and together they have two children. Frankie has a girlfriend named Anna as per her Instagram page.

