Claim To Fame viewers thought Brett Favre's daughter was related to The Hills star













Last night’s Claim To Fame’s shock elimination has left Brittany Favre’s name on everybody’s lips.

The new ABC show has been compared to a Big Brother X The Masked Singer crossover – and we just can’t get enough.

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, Claim To Fame has brought in 12 contestants, all of which have a secret famous family relative. Brett Favre’s daughter is one of the celebrity relatives ready to step outside of her fathers shadow.

So, without further ado, let’s get to know Brett’s daughter…

Who is Brittany Favre?

Brittany Favre was born on the 6th of February 1989 to her father Brett Favre and mother Deanna Favre. Her father, Brett, is a well known NFL quarterback who played in the league for 20 seasons.

Growing up, Brittany watched her fathers rise to fame during his career, as she attended many of his games.

Despite being known for her relevance to Brett, Brittany is now known for her recent reality TV appearance on Claim To Fame. The 33-year-old has a family of her own, as she has been married to Patrick Valkenburg since 2011.

The pair have three children together, Parker, Alex, and their youngest child whose name is unknown.

Brittany has a talent of her own

Brittany is an extremely talented artist, who shares her work regularly with her Instagram followers. Her artwork even featured in the Caution With Colour Spring Art Show on the 6th of May 2022.

The ABC star explained on her social media that she has always been confused with what she wants to do with her life. She began with wanting to be an academic, then a lawyer, then an artist and also a writer.

Before finding her love for art, Brittany graduated from Loyola University’s College of Law in 2015. In an interview with Bleacher Report, she discussed her relationship with her father in terms of her career, as she said:

He wasn’t surprised that I decided to go to law school. My parents have done everything in their power to make this process easier for me, and I swear to them all the time that I’ll find some way to repay them. They always tell me the only repayment they’ll accept is being able to watch me succeed and be at peace with who I am.

Brittany on Claim To Fame

Brittany has been doing well on the new ABC show so far – but viewers aren’t too happy about her recent decision during last night’s episode.

She used her clever tactics to convince Lark to target X to take the attention off of her herself. Lark said on the show: “Right before we go out to choose teams, it was Brittany who came to me, saying that L.C. should be the other guesser, and that’s been on my mind all day.”

Many viewers of the show were surprised to learn who Brittany’s famous relative is, as many thought that she was in fact related to The Hills star, Lauren Conrad, due to their scarily similar appearance.

One Twitter user wrote: “YOU MEAN TO TELL ME BRITTANY IS NOT RELATED TO LAUREN CONRAD???????”

Another added: “I really thought Brittany was Lauren Conrad’s relative… not convinced they don’t share DNA”

