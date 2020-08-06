For Big Brother fans who were afraid this season wouldn’t go ahead, the CBS team have somehow pulled it all together: BB is back!

The brand new season of Big Brother 22 kicked off on Wednesday, August 5th. The team have implemented strict guidelines on coronavirus testing, social distancing for the cast and crew, to make sure that the Big Brother stars stay healthy.

They’ve also kept the cast tightly under wraps until the surprise first episode, where 16 stars returned to the Big Brother house. One of such, who BB fans were over the moon to see again, is Cody Calafiore.

But with Cody’s return to our screens this summer, many fans are wondering whether he is still in a relationship. So, does Cody still have a girlfriend? Who is she?

Who is Cody Calafiore’s girlfriend?

Cristie LaRatta

Cody has been dating Cristie LaRatta since 2016. She is from Montclair, New Jersey.

It is unknown how the couple first got together, but their first ‘couple picture‘ together on Instagram was on October 30th, 2016. Cody and Cristie went to a Halloween party dressed as Danny and Sandy from Grease.

Although Cody often posts snaps with his girlfriend, not much is known about Cristie LaRatta herself. What we do know is that in 2016, Cristie was diagnosed with cancer. She underwent her last chemotherapy session in February 2017. Cody posted a tribute to Cristie’s strength on the day of her final session. In an Instagram post, Cody wrote:

You are one of the strongest and most unbelievable woman I have ever met and I am truly blessed to be with someone like you!

Does Cristie have Instagram?

Yes. However, her account is set to private.

Cristie has over 8,000 followers and has the bio description: “I cry at puppies and rom coms”

You can see Cristie’s Instagram account @cristielaratta.

Cody Calafiore returns to Big Brother

New Jersey’s Cody Calafiore, 29, has returned to the Big Brother house after competing in Big Brother 16. This aired back in 2014.

The season that Cody competed on saw him win six competitions, take a dominant role in the Bomb Squad alliance, then in the Hitmen alliance. Cody came second to one of Big Brother’s most successful players, Derrick Levasseur.

Already, Big Brother fans are rooting for Cody Calafiore to make it to the top 5 and some even are rooting for him to win. Dominating in episode 1 (August 5th) and earning Head of Household, things are looking good for Cody this time around.

My boy @Cody_Calafiore is back in the big brother house and he got HOH!! Yes yes and yes!!! Let’s take it all the way!!! #BigBrother22 #BigBrother #HOH @CBSBigBrother — Kaylin Floyd (@kaylinfloyd) August 6, 2020

