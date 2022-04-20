











The famous Discovery Channel show ‘Deadliest Catch’ shows the crew embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience investigating the dangers and discomforts of what lies underneath the deep sea.

As fans have followed the series over the past few years, some cast members have sadly passed away. Although they may not be on the show, viewers still remember those who have died.

The Deadliest Catch has seen tragedies in recent years after losing beloved stars of the show.

RELATED: Deadliest Catch: What happened to Destination crab boat? Crew list here

Beloved Deadliest Catch crew members who’ve passed away

Nick McGlashan

Nick McGlashan became a favorite on Deadliest Catch, so his death may have been a shock to fans.

The Cinemaholic reported Nick was found unresponsive and sadly died in a hotel room two years ago.

Later, the autopsy stated he ingested a “mix of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.”

Nick, who had been in ‘Deadliest Catch’ from 2013 to 2020, appeared in almost 80 episodes.

On December 28, 2020, his family members announced his death. He was only 33-years-old.

Joe McMahon

Although he was not a fisherman, Joe McMahon was an associate producer for nine episodes. Joe, 24 at the time, was tragically shot near his parents’ home in 2015.

Until this day, the reason why Joe was killed is still unknown. The police later linked it to a possible gang-related shooting.

RELATED: How is Deadliest Catch filmed? Locations explored for series on Discovery Channel

Phil Harris

Phil Harris, who was in charge of Cornelia Marie for a time, sadly died in 2010. He went on hiatus for a year from 2008 to 2009 after doctors discovered he was suffering from a pulmonary embolism.

Unfortunately, Phil Harris passed away the following year, on February 9, 2010, after suffering a stroke in the harbor on Saint Paul Island, Alaska, after returning from crabbing.

He was sent to hospital for observation but suffered a intracranial hemorrhage and passed away.

Mahlon Reyes

Mahlon Reyes, who has just 38-years-old and married with four kids, passed away in January 2021 after suffering a heart attack.

In the Discovery Channel’s reality show, Reyes worked on two Deadliest Catch boats: the Seabrooke and Cape Caution.

His death took everyone by surprise since his wife revealed he had never had any known health problems.

His last appearance was in 2015, according to The Sun. He was reportedly hoping to get better and “fit in time for the Alaska crab season.”

RELATED: Deadliest Catch’s Todd died in tragic accident on-board the Patricia Lee

Todd Kochutin

Unfortunately, another beloved fisherman, Todd Kochutin, passed away on February 26, 2021.

Kochutin died “as a result of injuries sustained while on board F/V Patricia Lee”, reported Anchorage Daily News.

Distractify reports Todd had a very close relationship with the other fishermen. Naturally, the news of his death took everyone by surprise.

Todd’s death seemed to have hit the crew differently as they were on their way to go home.