The Emmy Award-winning programme returned for its 32nd season in October this year with a cast of new hopeful contestants.

The Amazing Race sees teams of two race around the world as they try to navigate themselves in foreign countries and take part in a series of physical and mental challenges. The team that arrives at the final leg of the competition wins the grand prize of $1 million.

One of the teams in this year’s series consists of DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge who were eliminated in the latest episode.

Some viewers wonder what DeAngelo’s net worth is as he’s a former NFL star.

Who is DeAngelo Williams?

DeAngelo Williams, 37, is a former professional football player.

He studied at the University of Memphis where he played for the Memphis Tigers football team. DeAngelo had a successful college career and in 2006, the Carolina Panthers drafted the running back in the first round of the NFL draft.

DeAngelo went on to reach several milestones in his career, including most rushing yards and most total touchdowns in a season.

He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2015 to 2016 before retiring from his football career in 2018.

DeAngelo Williams: Net worth

DeAngelo Williams’ estimated net worth in 2020 is $16 million.

In 2011, he signed a five-year contract extension worth $43 million to continue playing for the Panthers.

Then in 2015, when he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, DeAngelo received a two-year contract worth $4 million, with $1.13 million guaranteed, and a signing bonus of $1.13 million.

DeAngelo also had a short wrestling career, though it’s unknown how much money he made from this gig.

DeAngelo Williams: Other income

DeAngelo and co-star Gary Barnidge host a podcast called Cinnamon & Sugar which might be an additional income for the two.

DeAngelo has also amassed an impressive following of 324k followers on Instagram which certainly plays a role when he receives other professional gigs. You can find him under the handle @deangelowilliams or simply click on the social media post above.

He has gained a similar follower count on Twitter, over 330k fans and growing.

