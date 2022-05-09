Denise Richards didn't leave RHOBH because of the Brandi drama













Denise Richards left the Bravo crew during season 10 of RHOBH, and the reason isn’t as dramatic as you think.

The wait for the latest drama from our Real Housewives Of Beverley Hills ladies is almost over, as season 12 is nearly here. This season is due to be nothing short of chaos and fun – and we can’t wait to be a part of the ride.

As we know, Denise Richards will not be part of the season 12 cast, but why did she leave in the first place? We’ve found out why she made her shock exit from the show, and explored what the Bravo star is up to in 2022.

Why did Denise Richards leave RHOBH?

After Denise left season 10 early due to the Brandi drama, fans were certain that this was the reason she chose to leave the show all together. Viewers were also shocked at how hard the ladies were on Denise, as they thought it wasn’t really that big of a deal.

However, Denise has put a stop to these rumours, and the real reason she left RHOBH is actually due to money. According to Page Six, Denise had asked for an “excessive” amount of money to return to the show.

They suggested that Denise was very willing to make a return, however there was a huge difference in the amount of money she wanted, compared to the amount Bravo would pay the star.

Where is Denise Richards now?

Although she’s left RHOBH, Denise is still living her life to the fullest. Since her departure, she has been spending more time with her family and friends.

She has also had time to kickstart her movie career, which she had on pause whilst featuring on Bravo. Denise posted a behind the scenes clip last month on her Instagram, filming a show called ‘Second Chances‘

Many fans of the star commented that they want her back on The Bold and Beautiful, as one viewer commented: “Need you back on b&b soon. Been WAY too long”. Denise replied to the follower, saying: “I miss everyone on that show!”

Denise said “never say never” about her return to RHOBH

As Denise was still the talk of the town during season 11, she may as well have been on the show herself. Denise spoke out about this, and jokingly asked if she gets paid every time she is talked about.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Denise was asked if she would ever make a return to she show, to which she responded:

“You know, I always say ‘never say never,'” she revealed. “It feels like they have real-life stuff, you know? Real-life stuff going on this season.”

Although she still isn’t returning for season 12 – don’t rule her out forever, as you never know.

