Who is Derick Dillard? Meet Jill Duggar's husband - law school and Instagram explored!

Jill Duggar Dillard recently made headlines after she left Counting On – so who is Jill’s partner Derick Dillard? Is he studying at a law school and what’s his Instagram?

The Duggar family members have become prominent reality stars after their appearance on their own TLC show.

Counting On, which is a spin-off series of 19 Kids and Counting, follows the Duggar family, their spouses and children as they juggle responsibilities, new relationships and family drama.

Viewers at home were surprised when Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard quit the show in 2017.

So, who is Derick Dillard? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Screenshot – Jill and Derick’s Dinner Date | Counting On

Who is Derick Dillard?

Derick Dillard is a former star on Counting On. He rose to fame as Jill’s partner on the TLC series.

Since Derick and Jill left the programme, they have been sharing more about their family life on their own YouTube channel.

Called Dillard Family Official, the couple documents every part of their lives – from videos with their children, Israel David and Samuel Scott, to answering hot button topics such as birth control and their finances.

It looks like Derick and Jill like to create a lot of social media content together as they also have a family blog.

SEE ALSO: Who is Lauren Caldwell’s partner Titus Hall?

Derick Dillard: Law school

Derick, who is 31 years old, is currently in his final year of law school.

He studied his undergraduate degree at Oklahoma State University and now studies Law at the University of Arkansas.

In one of their YouTube videos, Derick revealed that he is not taking any loan to cover his university expenses.

He explained that he managed to finance his early college years through scholarships and high school jobs. He used the same approach when it came to law school now.

“We wanted to exercise those same principles and stay out of debt,” Derick said in the video.

Derick Dillard: Instagram

Derick has amassed a huge follower count on Instagram since his first appearance on Counting On – 739k followers to be exact!

While he is no longer on the TLC series, it looks like his devoted fan base continues to follow the former reality star and his family.

Derick’s account is full of pictures with Jill and their children on family trips, weekend getaways and birthday celebrations.

You can find Derick on Instagram under the handle @derickdillard.

FANS ASK: What happened to Kevin on Counting Cars?

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK