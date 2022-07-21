











In a trial that gripped America in 2021, Kyle Rittenhouse was found ‘not guilty’ of shooting dead two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Rittenhouse was 17 years old at the time. Now, rumors are circulating that talk show The View settled a lawsuit filed by Kyle Rittenhouse.

In 2022, USA Today reported that Ritthouse’s gun is set to be dismantled and that he will “get to keep nearly $1 million of the crowd-funded bail that was posted to keep him out of jail during his homicide trial last year”. As per the USA Today report, Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards would not say where he is living but said he is “getting ready to go back to college and is now interested in a possible legal career”.

Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images

Who is Kyle Rittenhouse?

Kyle Rittenhouse is known for fatally shooting two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse also shot and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

The shootings took place during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

Rittenhouse was acquitted at trial after testifying he acted in self-defence. The jury determined that he was ‘not guilty’.

Did The View settle with Kyle Rittenhouse?

In 2022, rumours circulate that The View is settling a lawsuit with Kyle Rittenhouse.

The rumours suggest that a lawsuit was filed by Rittenhouse for $22 million and that The View had issued a formal apology.

However, these are false. Associated Press has reported that Rittenhouse has not sued ABC’s The View, nor has any lawsuit been settled for $22 million. A spokesperson for ABC also confirmed that the claim is false.

Where did The View rumours come from?

The rumour of Rittenhouse filing a $22M lawsuit against The View appears to have originated from social media users.

AP reports that a tweet reading: “The View settles with Rittenhouse for $22 million and a formal apology” was shared over 9,000 times.

Another wrote on Twitter: “The view settled for 22 million dollars for Kyle [email protected] Your winning. They will also apologize to Kyle.”

Tweets are still circulating on the internet in regard to the false lawsuit and apology despite being confirmed as untrue by AP.

