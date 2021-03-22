Who is Dimitri Snowden? Job, age and Instagram of Seeking Sister Wife star!











Dimitri Snowden returns for the new series of Seeking Sister Wife – here’s his job, age and Instagram explored.

TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife is back for a brand new season on Monday, March 22nd with returning stars Dimitri and Ashley Snowden who have appeared in all three seasons so far.

The couple is determined to have a plural family as they are courting two potential women in the third season. And quite naturally, viewers at home want to know what Dimitri’s job is to support his family.

So, what does Dimitri Snowden do for a living? Here’s more about the Seeking Sister Wife star!

Seeking Sister Wife, TLC UK on YouTube

What does Dimitri Snowden do for a living?

Dimitri Snowden is a 39-year-old ontological architect and owns an IT company.

According to the reality star’s website bio, an ontological architect is someone who uses artificial intelligence to understand the world around you in a better way.

This is My House: Trailer - BBC

“Dimitri designs epic experiences based on a fusion of technology, human behavior and digital content,” the website explains. “Dimitri approaches experience design through ontology and ethnographic studies. his multi-disciplinary approach creates impactful experiences for television networks, advertising agencies, corporations, small businesses and associations.”

The Seeking Sister Wife star has invented several experience products and services, including a micro USB rechargeable battery and a robotic experience design.

TEEN MOM: Are Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis getting engaged?

Seeking Sister Wife, TLC UK on YouTube

Dimitri Snowden: Net worth

Dimitri’s exact net worth is unconfirmed. But given that he owns a business and has invented several products, Dimitri and his family must live a comfortable life.

In addition, their net worth has gone higher since joining the cast of Sister Seeking Wife.

According to Business Insider, a TLC star makes at least $1,500 per episode in their first season. “Per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end. And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

UNPOLISHED: What is Bria Martone’s net worth? Age and husband!

Dimitri Snowden: Instagram

In his free time, Dimitri love spending time outdoors training and his Instagram profile is full of workout videos.

He regularly shares snaps with wife Ashley and their three children from their home in Los Angeles.

You can find Dimitri under the handle @dimitrisnowden.

WATCH SEEKING SISTER WIFE MONDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK