Get to know the 90 Day Fiancé UK cast, ages and Instagram explored













90 Day Fiancé came to screens in 2014 on US network TLC. Now, after eight years, the show has jumped across the pond to the UK and there are eight couples ready to see if their relationships will work out in real life after meeting online.

People from all over the UK meet their loves from all over the world and give their romances a 90 Day test to see if they’re really meant to be. Some of the couples already have children together, despite living in different counties, some have been in long-distance relationships for over 10 years and others have big age gaps to tackle. So, let’s meet the 90 Day Fiancé UK cast.

90 Day Fiancé UK cast: Pat and Sam

Pat is 68 years old and hails from Merseyside. She’s in a relationship with Sam from Pakistan.

Sam is 28 years old, meaning that the two have a 40-year age gap.

Sam and Pat are both Christian and they have their jobs in common, too, as they work as nurses.

As to how they met, Radio Times reports that “Sam sent Pat a friend request before telling her he felt an attraction to her. It wasn’t long before they were chatting over the phone, and Pat is convinced their relationship is the result of fate, even if they’ve never met in person.”

Credit: Discovery+

Shaun and Christine

Forty-one-year-old Shaun hails from Hampshire. He’s set to appear on 90 Day Fiancé UK with his partner, Christine, 42.

Christine hails from The Philippines and the two have had a long-distance relationship since 2012.

Shaun and Christine have a child together who was born in 2018 and given that they’ve been long-distance for 10 years and have a family together, things should go smoothly once they make a go of things in the UK.

Credit: Discovery+

Bridie and Host

Ready to put their relationship to the test on 90 Day Fiancé UK is Bridie, 31, and Host, 28.

Bridie hails from Rotherham while Host comes from Lebanon. He’s moving over to the UK after being in a relationship with Bridie for two years.

The pair met online gaming and started out as friends. They’ve never met in person but now Host is set to meet Bridie and her daughters in the UK.

Credit: Discovery+

Victoria and Sean

Next up on the list of 90 Day Fiancé UK cast mates is Sean and Victoria.

Sean and Victoria met on a Japanese-themed Facebook page.

She’s 33 years old while Sean is 42 years old. However, he wasn’t always honest about his age.

Victoria is Wolverhampton based and is obsessed with all things Japan. She doesn’t know what Sean does for a living but they’re ready to make a go of their relationship in the UK.

Credit: Discovery+

Kadie and Alejandro

Kadie hails from West Yorkshire. She’s 26 years old and works as a nurse. She’s ready to finally make go of her relationship with Alejandro in real life. Alejandro hails from Mexico and is 30 years old.

He’s a fitness fanatic and the two met on an international dating site.

Kadie can be found on Instagram @kadieslifeandjourney where she has almost 9K followers.

Credit: Discovery+

Richard and Kathleen

Forty-one-year-old Richard and 31-year-old Kathleen met on a dating app. Richard had had enough of dating British women and set his sights on finding love farther afield.

Preston-based Richard is a quiz host who’s looking for a housewife. He’s visited The Philippines before but now Richard and Kathleen are giving things a go on UK turf.

Find Richard on Instagram @richard90day.

Credit: Discovery+

Emma and Hossein

Emma, 44, and Hossein, 33, met on Instagram and hit it off right away. Hossein comes from Iran and he’s into bodybuilding and posting selfies.

Single mother Emma hails from West Yorkshire and enjoys hanging out with her friends.

The two met online six years ago and now, the time has finally come for them to see if their relationship works in person.

Credit: Discovery+

Calum and Marvin

Calum and Marvin are so serious about one another they’re already talking about marriage. Calum is 28 years old and hails from Perth, Scotland.

Marvin is 26 and from The Seychelles.

The pair has never met before as they first got chatting on International Tinder but 90 Day Fiancé will be the test to see if they can work out as a couple.

Credit: Discovery+

