Brandon James ruined his Chevy in a crash whilst filming Street Outlaws











We are no strangers to seeing car crashes on Street Outlaws and having seen so many now we know it is bound to happen at some point or another in a driver’s career and Brandon James – the youngest racer – experienced his first not long ago.

The crash occurred in June last year whilst the driver was filming for Street Outlaws: America’s List in Nebraska and it was a pretty bad one. Let’s check it out.

Brandon James. Picture: Brandon Crashes Racing Lizzy | Street Outlaws: America’s List

Brandon was in a gnarly crash

Brandon was in a race with drag racing star Lizzy Musi for the show in Nebraska when the crash occurred. Unfortunately, James ploughed off-road and his car flipped and he destroyed his Solar Needs Racing car which was a ’56 Chevy Bel Air.

After seeing what had happened and the wreckage of his car, Musi was the first to come over and check out if Brandon was. During the crash, his harness flew into the back of the vehicle and Brandon said he was “very scared” and “frustrated.”

Thankfully he was able to walk away from the crash and though he didn’t feel the need to be examined, other drivers told him he should be checked over by a medical professional, which he was and was given the all-clear suffering minor injuries.

Though Brandon was okay, his car had extensive damage and ended up being removed from the racing list.

The crash won’t stop Brandon

28-year-old Brandon James is one of the youngest racers on Street Outlaws and says drag racing has been in his blood and that an accident won’t stop him.

He began racing seriously after he decided to go to Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School where he ended up becoming a big part of the racing world with his dad as a driving duo.

He started hir racing journey in his ’56 Chevy Bel Air but after the crash, he switched it up and got himself a stunning ’68 Twin Turbo Mustang and a ‘67 Blown Nova.

Brandon was the winner of Mega Cash Days

Mega Cash Days is a spin-off show of Street Outlaws that gets all of the crew and all-star drivers to compete in a race to win $600,000.

Brandon – though the youngest – showed everyone who was boss and bagged the win and the $600,000 in the 2021 race. After winning, according to Discovery, he said,

To win this whole thing with all the names that were here and being undefeated, you cant ask for anything more than that. Brandon James, Discovery

