Dave Turin's net worth is hefty enough for him to gamble on a Lost Mine













In 2010, Gold Rush was a brand new TV series to the Discovery Channel. Twelve years on and many viewers are well-acquainted with the show’s cast members including Parker Schnabel and Rick Ness. Gold Rush has launched many spin-off series over the years including one featuring cast member Dave Turin – Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine.

Given that he’s an experienced gold miner, some could assume that Dave Turin’s net worth would be pretty healthy. So, let’s find out more about how much the Discovery star is worth, his Instagram and Twitter pages and his new series in 2022.

Screenshot: Dave Fires Up His New Machines | Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine

Who is Dave Turin?

Dave Turin is also known as ‘Dozer Dave’. He was a member of the Hoffman crew on the original Gold Rush series.

The Gold Rush star is an engineer and a rock quarry and mining expert who hails from Oregon.

Dave landed his spin-off series in 2019 and the show saw him and his team searching for gold in Lynx Creek, Arizona. The new 2022 series sees Dave and his team in unknown territory once again, this time in Big Sky Country, Montana.

OMG: Why did Paul Richardson leave Gold Rush White Water?

Dave Turin’s net worth explored

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Dave Turin’s net worth at $2M.

He worked for his family business straight out of high school and gained the name Dozer Dave for his work ethic.

Dave has clearly accumulated great wealth over the course of his career and the new season of Lost Mine will see him take a huge risk by searching for gold on a remote claimwith his team in Montana.

The Gold Rush star is on Instagram

Judging by Dave Turin’s social media pages, he’s definitely a family man.

He often takes to Facebook to share posts related to his family including his mother and his wife, Shelly.

Combining Instagram and Twitter followers, Dave has around 33K and can be found @grdozerdave.

Dave doesn’t appear to be very active on Twitter, last posting in 2018. But, he does take to the ‘gram on the regular.

NO WAY: What happened to Emily Riedel on Bering Sea Gold?

WATCH GOLD RUSH: DAVE TURIN’S LOST MINE ON DISCOVERY FRIDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK