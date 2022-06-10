











Discovery show Deadliest Catch follows the risky business of fishing in some of the most dangerous conditions going in the Bering Sea. Deadliest Catch has been airing since 2005 and features long-time cast members including Sig Hansen, Keith Colburn and Jake Anderson.

Under Captain Keith Colburn, Joshua Tel Warner worked as a deckhand on Deadliest Catch more than ten years ago but landed himself in deep water with the law after pleading guilty to robbing three banks in Oregon, KCBY reports.

Joshua Tel Warner on Deadliest Catch

Since Deadliest Catch season 3, Captain Keith Colburn has been in charge of his vessel, the F/V Wizard. Various deckhands have worked on the boats featured on the Discovery show but Joshua Tel Warner wasn’t a long-time cast member on Deadliest Catch.

Joshua Tel Warner appeared as a cast member on Deadliest Catch in 2008 but, a year before appearing on the show, he had robbed Washington Mutual Bank, as reported by Outsider. He then joined the crew of the F/V Wizard.

On his return to Oregon following filming of the show, Warner went on to commit more crimes and robbed two more banks. The second and third bank robberies were committed at the Pacific Continental Bank branch in Washington.

Deadliest Catch was part of the reason Warner was caught

After his appearance on Deadliest Catch, Warner was identified by eagle-eyed viewers and police were alerted.

In 2010, KCBY reported Warner, who was 23 at the time, would serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty to “three counts of robbery in the second degree“.

Although his prison sentence should now be complete in 2022, Joshua Tel Warner doesn’t appear to be active on social media and Reality Titbit has been unable to contact him for comment.

