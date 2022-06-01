











In the recent episode of Deadliest Catch, newcomer Devon Davis gets badly injured on the Patrica Lee. It’s the same boat where there have been many incidents, including the death of Todd Kochutin last year.

The crew of Patricia Lee was headed on a “redemption trip”. The fishermen were left frightened as they heard a sudden blow, in which Devon Davis suffered the consequences. One man down, everyone on the boat tried their best to revive their newest deckhand on board.

Devon Davis gets seriously injured at the Patricia Lee

In a terrifying moment on deck, everyone drops what they’re doing to make sure their fellow deckhand is okay. #DeadliestCatch is on tonight at 8p ET on @discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/3xToa54cEt — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) May 31, 2022

Things didn’t go as the boys from Deadliest Catch had hoped while they were on their “redemption trip.” Devon, who is a recent recruit of Captain Carlton, was badly injured.

As reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, “Davis was last recorded pulling on a chain and then can be seen collapsing on the deck.”

As they tried to revive him, it could be heard via the radio that the fisherman had been struck in the head, hence why he had blood coming out of his mouth.

It was a scare that had the crew extremely worried for Devon since the team suffered the death of one of its members last year in the same boat.

Patricia Lee – “I think it might be cursed”

The crew of Deadliest Catch are facing the highs and lows of their job. Unfortunately, accidents can happen in this line of work.

Last February 2021, the crew of Patricia Lee mourned the death of Todd Kochutin. The 30-year-old was reported to have been hit by a crab pot and passed away from the injuries.

After was were left shocked to see another incident at the Patricia Lee, many were wondering if the boat was “cursed” as they shared their well-wishes to Davis for a speedy recovery.

“How this boat have so many accidents,” a viewer asked.

Another one added: “I think USCG needs to investigate this crab boat.”

A third one added: “I’ve been watching Deadliest Catch since it’s inception… Biggest fan, BUT what is going on with this boat!!???? One death, one Medi-vac and now this!!!! As an EMT, I’m very concerned about the “safety” on this vessel and frankly, I cringe whenever this boat is featured, sorry.”

Other fans were concerned for the deckhand and wished him a speedy recovery: “Thank God he’s ok… that’s scary.”

How is Devon Davis doing now?

Deadliest Catch has not given an update yet about the current condition of their deckhand. However, it seems that the new recruiter is doing well and has recovered.

As the episodes are filmed days if not weeks in advance, fans of the show have been seeing constant updates from Devon on his Facebook account. Most recently, he posted a few pictures during his trip fishing to Sitka, Alaska.

