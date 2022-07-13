











Missing the F/V Southern Wind on Deadliest Catch? Well, the crab boat is still actively sailing with a home port in Seattle, Washington. We found out exactly where the vessel is now and why it’s no longer on the Discovery show.

The series follows the goings-on of fishermen taking to the dangerous sea during the Alaskan king crab, snow crab and bairdi crab fishing seasons. One of the boats, Southern Wind, has been helmed by Captain Harley Davidson.

In 2021, the captain was seen readying his opening set to help get the numbers up and save the fleet. However, a year later and the Southern Wind is nowhere to be seen on the reality TV show. And fans are gutted about its absence.

What happened to the Southern Wind?

The Southern Wind boat appeared on season 17 but has so far, made no debuts on the 18th season. However, the vessel is still active with a main port in Seattle, Washington and is sailing at a speed of 10.9 knots at the time of writing.

According to its status on Baltic Shipping, the fishing boat is currently owned by Trident Seafoods and is sailing under the flag of the United States. At the time of writing, its estimated time of arrival at Cordova is on October 6th.

Most viewers noticed that there is “less drama” on the Southern Wind and is shown a lot less than other vessels on the reality TV series. Some even previously hoped that the boat would not be on the show much longer.

Fans claim that the 52-year-old boat had to be taken out due to needing some fresh steel, having been seen at Pacfish Shipyard recently. It also now has a camo print around its previous blue and white appearance.

Captain Harley Davidson out of limelight

Steve Harley Davidson, who ran Southern Wind on Deadliest Catch, has not updated his Instagram page since February 2021. He lists himself as an actor and captain of the F/V Southern Wind on his account.

The reality TV personality appears to have taken himself out of the limelight since season 17, having become the new captain of the ship in 2019. Although unconfirmed, it is thought the 61-year-old is no longer captaining the vessel.

When a camo print was seen covering the boat, fans even decided to send pictures of the new design to Steve, assuming that he wouldn’t be happy with the fresh appearance.

The crab boat’s Discovery scenes

In 2021, the Southern Wind had iced over and was left drifting in the middle of the Northern Pacific. An engineer explained that the temperature was so cold that there was smoke above the water and blue ice on the boat.

Captain Harley with no option other than to wait it out whilst the crew fights ice build-up on the ship, after a pair of pots and buoys became entangled with the Southern Wind’s propeller.

In another scene on the Southern Wind, one of the fisherman’s preschool sons had snuck on the boat and they only noticed him an hour after they set off and started fishing. They then had to return the vessel back to the dock.

