Dr Mireya Mayor thought she'd 'never see her family again' in 2009 plane crash













Expedition Bigfoot premiered on the Discovery Channel in 2019. It features Bryce Johnson, Russell Acord and Dr Mireya Mayor, who is the team’s primatologist. Mireya has had an extremely full life and many different careers under her belt.

As well as appearing on Expedition Bigfoot, Mireya is well known for appearing on National Geographic Explorer and Expedition Africa. When she’s not searching for Bigfoot, she’s looking for endangered species in the jungle. Mireya is well known for her passion for wildlife conservation. Although her life may sound exciting, she spends a lot of time away from her children for work and, in 2009, Dr Mireya Mayor survived a plane crash.

Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Mireya Mayor’s career explored

Dr Mireya Mayor was born to Cuban parents but grew up in the USA. She had a career as an NFL cheerleader and, when she was at school, wanted to become a lawyer before discovering anthropology.

The TV star opted to pursue her passion for nature and embarked on a TV career as National Geographic’s first female wildlife correspondent.

Mireya landed her correspondent role in 2004 and she went on to have her own Nat Geo show. She also did a TEDx Talk in 2022 entitled Chasing Dreams And Monkeys.

NO WAY: Has Mireya Mayor had her lips done?

Dr Mireya Mayor survived plane crash

Dr Mireya Mayor has experienced all kinds of things in her life including being charged at by a silverback gorilla and almost getting “stomped on” by an elephant, as per Self in 2012.

However, Mireya Mayor said her scariest experience in life was surviving a plane crash in the Congo. She admitted: “As the plane went down, I thought I would never see my family again.“

Mireya surviving a plane crash is another shocking experience to add to her list. She’s also endured poisonous insect bites and slept in jungles surrounded by snakes.

Meet Mireya Mayor on Instagram

Often referred to as ‘the female Indiana Jones’, Dr Mireya Mayor was born in 1973 and, as well as being an explorer, adventurer, primatologist and wildlife buff, she’s a mother of six.

Mireya can be found on Instagram with almost 12K followers @mireyamayor.

She often takes to the ‘gram to share photos of herself with her family and also enjoying her work.

OMG: Mireya Mayor’s husband has an incredibly successful wildlife TV resume

WATCH EXPEDITION BIGFOOT ON TRAVEL CHANNEL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK