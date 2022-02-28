Get to know the judges of Spring Baking Championship 2022













Season 8 of Spring Baking Championship is just around the corner, with twelve talented bakers taking on the roller coaster ride.

Spring Baking Championship is a baking competition on Discovery+, where America’s best professional pastry chefs and bakers battle it out to become the next Spring Baker Champion. Each of the chefs must take part in a series of challenges, putting their skills to the ultimate test.

Whilst we have already got to know the contestants on Spring Baking Championship 2022, it’s only right that we get to know the judges featuring on the show too.

Meet Duff Goldman

Duff Goldman is one of the three judges on the Discovery+ show. Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Duff has a long list of talents.

Goldman is a pastry chef, television personality, writer, musician, and cookbook author. He has featured on Spring Baking Championship as a judge since 2015 and is returning once again in 2022.

Duff has been married to his wife Johnna Colbry since 2019, and the pair have since had their own bun in the oven. They have one daughter together called Josephine, who was born on the 31st of January 2021.

Nancy Fuller

Nancy Fuller is an American chef, hailing from Claverack, New York. Alongside being a judge on Spring Baking Championship, Nancy also hosts Holiday Baking Championship and Farm House Rules.

She states in her Instagram bio that she is an “influencer of all things food, friends, and family”. The 72-year-old has been married to her husband David Ginsberg since 1997, and the pair have six children and thirteen grandchildren together.

Nancy and her husband run their own food business called Ginsberg Foods.

Kardea Brown

Hailing from Charleston, South Carolina, Kadera is an American chef and caterer. She has been a judge on Spring Baking Championship since 2021 and has decided to return to our screens once again for season 8.

She is best known for hosting the hit Food Network show Delicious Miss Brown, which gets over 1 million viewers per episode. On the show, she shares with viewers the best Southern recipes from her kitchen.

She has also appeared on other shows such as Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped Junior, Cooks vs Cons, Family Food Showdown, and Farmhouse Rules.

