











Some Ryan Martin fans raced to the wrong conclusion after they thought he was married to Jeff Lutz’s daughter. The truth is, the Street Outlaws star is married to Cherish, with whom he shares young son Dax.

As Jeff has always kept his daughter away from the limelight, many viewers were left querying exactly who the woman supporting Ryan from the underground racing scene sidelines was on a recent episode.

Some questioned whether Ryan was married to Jeff Lutz’s daughter but, in actual fact, Cherish is a different woman altogether who claims to be the “momma” of Ryan’s race team. Let’s look further into their marriage… ready, set, go!

Meet Ryan Martin’s wife, Cherish

Ryan has been married to Cherish Casey – aka Momma Fireball – for six years. She turned 31 in June 2022. They share a young son, Dax, who features regularly on Cherish’s Instagram.

Cherish spends most of her time selling merchandise to fans and supporting Ryan from the sidelines. Cherish was especially pleased when her husband secured the grand America’s List title recently.

Cherish, from Oklahoma, is a stay-at-home mom and Oklahoma City Community College graduate who previously worked in finance at Volkswagen of Edmond. Ryan bought his wife a Jeep for her birthday in 2020!

Inside the Street Outlaws star’s marriage

The racer appears to have become a father in his early 40s as he started posting photos of Dax in September 2019. Several years earlier, Ryan and Cherish had first met on a blind date!

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in August 2020. That means he would have been about 38 years old when they laid eyes on each other as he is 44 at the time of writing.

Jeff Lutz’s daughter

Jeff Lutz and wife Christine Lutz have two children. They have a son named Jeffrey Jr, who is also a street racer. The couple also have a daughter, whose identity has not been revealed on social media or on the show.

Jeffery Jr has a son of his own, who Jeff Lutz boasts about across his social media platforms as his “only grandson”. As Cherish and Ryan have a son called Dax, this suggests Cherish is not Jeff’s daughter, despite swirling rumors.

