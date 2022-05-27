











Alaskan Bush People star Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown was involved in a car accident on May 20th, 2022, in which a woman was killed, The Sun reports. Washington state law enforcement confirmed Brown was not at fault for the tragic incident.

First airing in 2014, Alaskan Bush People follows the Brown family as they navigate life in the wilderness. The Discovery Show was last on TV in November 2021 but, even when cameras aren’t rolling, fans want updates on the Brown family.

Let’s take a look at how Alaskan Bush People’s Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown is doing after his car accident.

Screenshot: Gabe and Bam Bam Fix the Road and Build a Culvert | Alaskan Bush People

Joshua Brown car accident

On May 20th 2022, 37-year-old Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown was involved in a fatal collision in Washington. As per The Sun, a 24-year-old woman died in the crash. She was in the passenger seat of a black Chevrolet Camaro.

Brown was driving his “GMC northbound on the SR 97 freeway when the Camaro travelling southbound collided head-on with the GMC”, officials said.

iFiberOne reported on May 21st that “both vehicles struck each other’s corners” and the crash was “still under investigation”.

OMG: Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown’s net worth explored

What happened to the Alaskan Bush People star?

After the head-on collision, Loomis resident Joshua Brown was taken to Mid Valley Hospital for treatment.

The Alaskan Bush People star was treated for minor injuries after swerving his vehicle into a ditch to avoid the main impact of the Camaro, as reported by Meaww, while Brown was released from the hospital after a brief stay.

Fans can stay up to date with Bam Bam on TikTok

No information regarding Joshua’s car accident has been posted to the Alaskan Bush People Facebook page. The Alaskan Bush People star also hasn’t posted about his crash to social media. However, he has posted alternative content to TikTok.

Bam Bam has been on TikTok since 2021 and can be found @respectthedanger.

Most recently, the Discovery star posted videos of ducks at Northstar Ranch and many more of the wildlife at the ranch. In April 2022, Bam Bam gave his followers an update on how his mother is coping after the death of her husband and Joshua’s father Billy Brown. He said she’s “doing really good” and work on the ranch was moving forward. He added: Never give up, never surrender.”

NO WAY: Does Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown wear make-up?

WATCH ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE ON DISCOVERY SUNDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK