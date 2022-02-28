Meet the contestants of Spring Baking Championship 2022













The wait for season 8 of Spring Baking Championship is finally over, with America’s best bakers ready to impress.

The Discovery+ show is all about skill, as twelve bakers will battle it out for the $25,000 grand prize. Each chef on the show is as talented as they get, whether it’s a baker’s or pastry chefs, they sure know how to cook up a storm.

With the season premiere creeping upon us, it’s only right that we get to know the 2022 contestants a little better. Reality Titbit has found out who we’ll be watching on our screens this year, so sit back and relax as we dive in.

STARSTRUCK: Meet the contestants of the new ITV show

Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 8614 Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/JRgDgFw0ugo/hqdefault.jpg 960775 960775 center 22403

Alexis Wells

Hailing from Alaska, Alexis now lives in California as a pastry chef. Aside from cheffing, Alexis spent years doing gymnastics, body building, and cheerleading.

Jaleesa Mason

Jaleesa owns her own pastry business called Mo & Jay Pastry which caters for events, retail and wholesale. Her business is based in New Jersey and New York, and she is the co-owner with her husband.

Tom Smallwood

Tom has six years of experience in the pastry industry, where he has been working in New York City. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the head of culinary development and training at Magnolia Bakery. In his spare time, Tom loves getting involved in all kinds of activities such as singing, acting, dancing, and directing.

Romuald Guiot

Romuald is from the North of France and currently works as the Back of House Manager at Porto’s Bakery & Cafe, based in California. His baking is inspired by his grandfather, who was also a pastry chef.

Yohan Lee

Hailing from Nashville, Yohan is a Banquet Chef at Hyatt Hotels Corporation. In his announcement post for the show, he explained that he didn’t think he was good enough and was “full of doubt”, however he “dug deep and answered the call”. In an interview with Afternoon Live, Yohan said to expect a lot of colors, flowers, and spring inspiration on the show.

Diego Chiarello

Diego comes from a family full of pastry chefs, all of which are from Sicily, Italy. Diego is the owner of La Sicilia Bakery and Cafe, based in Houston, Texas. He states on his Instagram that his everyday mission is to “BAKE people happy”.

Dennis Van

Dennis Van is an executive pastry chef based in Austin, Texas. This isn’t his first reality TV rodeo, as the chef also appeared on season 1 of Sugar Rush.

Justin Ross

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Justin is the owner of JC Desserts, an online dessert boutique that also caters for events and corporate gifting. He studied at Johnson & Wales University in 2012 and graduated with a pastry degree.

Jenniffer Woo

Jenniffer, A.K.A Chef Woo Woo is an executive pastry chef from Naples, Florida. She attended Johnson & Wales University with a BS focused in Food Service, Waiter/Waitress, and Dining Room Management.

Kim Wood

Kim is the owner of a bakery based in Connecticut called le Banh Patisserie. Her bakery is described as a “fun, French bakery in Connecticut that prides itself on hand-delivered desserts using only the finest, organic ingredients”

Annabelle Asher

Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Annabelle is a pastry chef who loves showing off her skills across her social media. She has worked as the Lead Pastry Cook at The Riverside Hotel since late 2017.

Carolyn Portuondo

Carolyn works at a resort as a pastry chef and lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. Aside from cheffing, she is busy raising her three children.

WATCH SPRING BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP ON DISCOVERY+ MONDAYS AT 10/9c

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK