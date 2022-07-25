Naked and Afraid's Jeremy McCaa pays tribute to his 'swamp wife' Melanie Rauscher













Naked and Afraid contestant Melanie Rauscher has passed away at the age of 35. The former Discovery star was found dead on Sunday, July 17th as per People. TMZ reports that Rauscher was dog-sitting in Arizona and was found dead by the homeowners when they returned on Sunday.

Rauscher first appeared on Naked and Afraid in 2017 alongside Jeremy McCaa who has paid tribute to his former co-star. Outdoor enthusiast Rauscher was found deceased on a bed in a guest bedroom. People report that “police found no obvious signs of foul play, drug paraphernalia or a suicide note. The dog was unharmed”.

She was dog sitting and on the homeowners' return, she was found in their guest room.

TMZ reports: “We’re told several cans of compressed air — which can be used to clean dust off computers — were found near her body. It’s unclear if Melanie consumed the contents of the cans.”

However, police report that there were no obvious signs of foul play. Her official cause of death was not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Jeremy and Melanie weren’t in a romantic relationship, but due to spending time together on the show, they became great friends.

In 2019, Jeremy posted a photo of himself and Melanie with the Naked and Afraid crew on Facebook. Many viewers of the show dubbed them “jungle husband and wife”.

Jeremy McCaa pays tribute

Following the tragic news of Melanie’s death, Jeremy took to Facebook to pay tribute to his late friend. The two appeared on season 7 of the Discovery show on episodes including Curse of the Swamp part 1 and 2. Melanie and Jeremy also returned to the franchise in 2018 for Naked and Afraid XL.

Jeremy took to Instagram and Facebook and changed his profile photo to one of him and Melanie.

He also wrote on his Facebook status that he was “feeling broken” and wrote this touching tribute to her that you can read below:

