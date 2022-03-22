Million Dollar Wheels RD Whittington's A-List BFFs: From Tom Holland to Jamie Foxx













Million Dollar Wheels star RD Whittington has rubbed shoulders with Hollywood’s biggest names, including Marvel’s Spider-Man and Kim Kardashian.

Car broker RD Whittington has propelled himself to fame thanks to his ability to secure any rare and exotic car for his clients. He’s now the go-to name for celebrities, so much that Discovery+ handed him a show to document his strategies to claim the A-Listers before his industry competitors.

He’s a star in his own right now, so, unsurprisingly, he’s well-acquainted with much of Hollywood.

RD Whittington’s celeb pals from Tom Holland to Kim K

Spider-Man aka Tom Holland

Probably the most popular name right now is Tom Holland. The main face behind the highest-grossing 2021 film, and the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, everyone wants a piece of the 25-year-old actor. Plus, his relationship with Zendaya is adorable, and his cheeky personality in interviews makes fans fall in love with him.

Whittington has flaunted his friendship with Holland numerous times, and he even posed with him at the No Way Home premiere. However, they’ve known each other since at least 2019.

Electro aka Jamie Foxx

Although, Whittington is very friendly with another Spider-Man star: Jamie Foxx.

Possibly one of his closest friends, Foxx serves as Million Dollar Wheels’ executive producer. The car broker frequently uploads snaps from their hangout sessions, from club nights to award shows.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a self-proclaimed “car girl”, so it only makes sense for the businesswoman to work with Whittington to secure her vehicles.

In her latest Vogue house tour, the 41-year-old unveiled her three grey cars that match her home’s colour scheme. Although the Million Dollar Wheels star did not source those vehicles, we know that she’s a huge Maybach fan, admitting that her “baby” is the Maybach Sedan.

No wonder Kardashian is constantly papped exiting Mayback vans, which Whittington sourced.

Singers and rappers

J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, Yo Gotti, and Lil Pump are some of the big hip hop names he’s provided pricy toys for, while singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens has been a loyal client too.

You can catch Million Dollar Wheels on Discovery+.