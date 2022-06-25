Parker isn't in a Gold Rush to marry while mining is his top priority













Parker Schnabel previously appeared on Discovery’s Gold Rush with his girlfriend, but since they split, he has been focusing on trying to find expensive gold. Despite fans hoping he was wed to Tyler Mahoney, that’s not the case.

Wondering if the miner has ever put a ring on it? Well, the answer is a firm no. Co-star Tyler is actually in a relationship with a man called Jake Bennett, and is most definitely not dating Parker on the show.

From Parker’s ex-girlfriend to his soaring net worth, he’s in no Gold Rush to tie the knot with anyone. For now, he is focusing on making as much money as possible on the mines in return for a huge profit.

Parker Schnabel is not married

Parker is not married, and is currently single. He was previously in a relationship with veterinary nurse Ashley Youle who starred alongside him on Gold Rush, before their split was suddenly revealed in 2018.

He took the blame for their break-up, and revealed in a confessional on Discovery:

As successful as our season was, there was, for me personally, one pretty big failure. Ashley and I broke up. I just never really made the relationship a priority, didn’t make her a priority, and she deserves a lot better than that. At the end of the day, I do think she is doing what’s best for her and that’s the hardest part of it… it’s a real shame.

Since they called it quits, viewers have been hoping he is married to co-star Tyler Mahoney, but the truth is, they are just friends. Parker is not dating anyone at the time of writing, and is focusing on getting a good gold season.

He’s focusing on Gold Rush

As per Distractify, rumors were swirling that Parker found a new girlfriend after posting a photo on Instagram with a female, but it proved to be a false alarm. The woman in question, Sheena Cowell, already has a boyfriend.

She is also affiliated with Knickerbockerglory TV, a production company. Instead, Parker’s main priority is finding valuable gold, as seen on the Discovery series, and it’s clearly paying off due to his whopping net worth.

He leads a team including his dad, Roger, Rick Ness and others, with season 11 seeing Parker’s crew collect 7504.9 ounces of gold, equating to $14 million. The reality star now has a net worth of around $10 million!

Tyler Mahoney is in a relationship

Despite speculation, Tyler and Parker are not dating. In fact, she is in a relationship with a man called Jack Bennett. She revealed in May 2021 that she took her boyfriend to work once which ended in him finding more gold than her!

They appear to have been dating for over a year, according to her Instagram. However, they are so devoted to each other that they got matching tattoos just a day after they first laid eyes on each other.

