Parker's Trail star Tyler Mahoney is a 'professional gold digger' and podcaster

The Discovery show is back as of June 17th, 2022 and this time around Parker Schnabel and his team are in New Zealand. Twenty-seven-year-old Parker travels further than he’s ever travelled before in search of gold and joining him on the hunt is Tyler Mahoney. So, let’s find out more about the Gold Rush cast member.

Get to know Gold Rush star Tyler

Tyler Mahoney is a member of Parker’s team on Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail.

She’s no stranger to hunting for gold as she appears on Aussie Gold Hunters alongside her father.

Speaking of Tyler on Parker’s Trail, Fred Lewis said that his first impression of her was that she’s the “girl version of Parker“.

Gold mining is in Tyler’s blood, she’s a fourth-generation gold prospector. The Gold Rush star was born in Australia in 1997, making her 25 years old in 2022.

Is Tyler Mahoney married?

As per her Instagram page, Tyler is in a relationship with Jake Bennett.

The Gold Rush star often takes to the ‘gram to share photos of herself with her boyfriend.

In January 2022, Tyler captioned a photo of herself and her partner captioned: “POV – GF with blue tick and BF who’s clearly not a fan of the gram“.

Tyler wears a ring on her wedding finger, but she doesn’t refer to Jake as her fiancé or husband on the ‘gram.

Tyler says she’s a ‘professional gold digger’

Boasting a blue tick on Instagram, Gold Rush‘s Tyler has a following of almost 80K and writes in her bio that she’s a podcast, director, living on Wongatha land and recovering from orthorexia. Follow her @tyler_m_mahoney.

Tyler is also popular on TikTok where she has 77.5K followers. She describes herself on her TikTok page as a “professional gold digger” who is anti-diet culture and a business owner.

She owns a company called The Prospectors Club and her podcast, Lets Unpack That, addresses diet culture, disordered eating recovery and mental health.

