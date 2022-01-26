Street Outlaws: No prep Kings tickets are now on sale on TheFoat











Lovers of Street Outlaws have probably dreamt of the day they can finally see the action up close and personal, and we are here to tell you – you can! TheFoat ticketing company have released Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings tickets on their website for the 2022 US tour and we are here to tell all.

Reality Titbit has gathered all the details about the tour, including tour stops, dates and how to get your tickets. If you’re interested in bagging yourself some, keep reading to find out more.

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings

It’s set to be a pretty big tour and is spread across a selection of weekends over 7 months, from April until October.

The event will last two days and you can buy tickets for just one day or the entire weekend. We have got the tour dates and locations below:

April: Palm Beach International Railway, Florida

Virginia Motorsport Park, Virginia

May: Maple Grove Raceway, Pennsylvania

New England Dragway, New Hampshire

June: National Trial Raceway, Ohio

Beech Bend Raceway, Kentucky

Brainerd Industrial Raceway and Resort, Minnesota

Houston Raceway Park, Texas

August: Tulsa Raceway Park, Oklahoma

Firebird Raceway, Idaho

Septemeber: Tuscon Dragway, Arizona

Bandimere Speedway, Colorado

Summer Motorsports Park, Ohio

October: Rockingham Dragway, North Carolina

Texas Motorplex, Texas

For more details on tour dates and locations visit TheFoat’s website here.

Where to get tickets

TheFoat is the official website selling Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings tour tickets and is the official site for events in the motorsport and drag racing industry.

The tickets are only on sale for dates up until June at the moment but if you create an account you can set yourself a reminder for when the rest come on sale.

There are multiple types of tickets for the event that are on sale, including general administration, suite, super seating and VIP.

How much are tickets?

Depending on what type of ticket you purchase, you will be paying anywhere between $25 to $159 but there are lots for you to choose from.

Most general admission tickets are a set price of $25. If you’re after Super seating you’ll be paying anywhere between $39 to $59.

VIP tickets range from $79 to $149 and Suite seating are the most expensive of the tickets, costing you between $99 to $159.

For more details on the event, visit TheFoat.

