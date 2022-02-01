Street Outlaws star Reaper lost car in burning fire before comeback











To any racer or car lover, damaging your car can seriously hurt, but losing your entire vehicle? Now, that’s brutal. This is exactly what happened to Street Outlaws‘ James Goad, aka, The Reaper.

Last year, on a drive back from a race in Texas, Goad tragically lost both of his Cameros in a trailer fire.

RealityTitbit has all the details on the incident, including Goad’s comeback to Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings this season.

The Reaper – Street Outlaws. Picture: Youtube – The Reaper Returns To The 405 I Street Outlaws

Goad’s wife noticed the fire

James and his wife, Stacey, were driving back across the country from a race in Texas when the incident took place. The couple were driving through Oklahoma when Stacey clocked on to something happening in the trailer.

According to Dragazine, when asked what happened, Stacey said,

I started to see a glow or spark coming from the trailer and I called James to let him know. He didn’t see anything in the mirrors and thought it was the safety chains sparking. I saw the sparks again and let him know, but then the trailer lights went out and I still saw the glow. Stacey Goad, Dragazine

Goad immediately tried to tackle the fire with an extinguisher but when he opened the trailer doors, the fire was bigger than he could have imagined and the entire front of the trailer was engulfed in flames.

He tried everything to save his cars

Goad described how he tried to break the windows of The Reaper to pull the fire system but it was too late as the flames were completely covering the trailer at this point.

By now, sadly, there was nothing that the couple could do. Stacey said,

At that point, we just had to sit on the side of the road until the fire department got there, but by the time they arrived, it was too late. Stacey Goad, Dragazine

The trailer was full of methanol and petrol tanks, making it the ideal spot for a fire to spread. However, the couple and the fire department didn’t know how exactly the fire was caused.

@sammayerfan So I don't know if you heard, but Reaper (James Goad) from Street Outlaws lost both his cars in a trailer fire recently. I hopped on Street Outlaws reddit, and apparently JJ lost two of his in a trailer fire too. This. Sucks. — Alan Nadeau III (@alannadeau2016) December 9, 2020

Goad was ‘devastated’ about the Reaper

After Goad released videos and images of the damage, it is clear to see how bad the accident actually was as both cars were fully destroyed.

The drag racer had put a lot of time and effort into his cars and struggled to digest what had happened to them.

Goad’s wife revealed that after the accident he was considering never returning to racing again, but thankfully after dealing with the trauma and talking to friends and family, he changed his mind.

If you want to check out the video Goad uploaded to his YouTube showing the aftermath of the fire and car wreckage, click here.

Goad makes his comeback to racing on No Prep Kings

After the devastating loss of his two cars, Goad was adamant he was done with racing. However, the love and support he received from his friends and family encouraged him to give it another try. Goad said,

The fans I’ve gained over the years are just awesome. I got so many messages on social media from fans telling me I needed to make a comeback after the fire. My Facebook and YouTube pages were just flooded with people offering support…I couldn’t turn my back on them. James Goad, Dragazine

Goad returned to the latest series of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in a new car he had worked on called the Red Reaper.

The new car is a 1968 Camaro which he built with his brother. The car is said to be extremely light and even better than his last.

