Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth

Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers.

Amongst the cast is Malaysia Pargo, Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O’Neal, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Tami Roman and Brandi Maxiell.

Jackie Christie is the wife of former basketball player Doug Christie, and Reality Titbit have had a look at his net worth, NBA career and his long marriage with Jackie.

What is Doug Christie’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Doug Christies net worth is estimated at around $20 million.

This incredible net worth is due to his career in the NBA – as by looking at all of his salaries throughout the years, Hoops Hype estimated that he earnt over $51 million during his career as a basketball player.

Although it’s nothing compared to his NBA salary, Doug will have also made some of his earnings through his reality television career.

As he is not a leading cast member, he will not earn as much as his wife, who The Sun reported earns up to $20,000 per episode.

Doug Christie’s basketball career

Doug Christie will be remembered by basketball fans across the world for years to come.

The 52-year-old played for seven teams during his time in the NBA, where his talent was recognised in the shooting guard position. Christie played for the following teams during his career:

L.A. Lakers (1993-1994)

New York Knicks (1994-1996)

Toronto Raptors (1996-2000)

Sacramento Kings (2000-2005)

Orlando Magic (2005-2005)

Dallas Mavericks (2005-2006)

L.A. Clippers (2006-2007)

Jackie and Doug are eachother’s biggest fans

Jackie opened up to E! News about all things Doug. The VH1 star explained how supportive he has been about her Basketball Wives journey, and how willing he is to get involved himself.

She also told E!: “We are eachother’s biggest fans. I supported him through his career and I still do with basketball and he does the same with me in television and you know, reality TV so I’m really honoured.”

As the pair have been married for over 26 years, Basketball Wives viewers have nothing but respect for their relationship. Jackie has explained that she still gets butterflies when she sees Doug, and hopes everyone can experience that kind of love one day.

