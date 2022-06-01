American Idol's Drake Taylor posts tribute to sister who tragically passed at 19













American Idol returned to ABC for its twentieth season in 2022. The show’s winner was announced as Noah Thompson on May 22nd. HunterGirl was the runner-up and Leah Marlene finished in third place. While many American Idol fans tuned in for the show’s brand new season, there’s some sad news when it comes to former contestants on the show.

Back in seasons 17 and 19, Drake Taylor was an American Idol contestant. He took to Instagram in 2022 to pay tribute to his younger sister who died in a tragic drowning accident.

Screenshot: Drake McCain & Cecil Ray Perform Separately, But Only One Makes Top 24 – American Idol 2021

Who is Drake Taylor from American Idol?

In 2019, Drake McCain Taylor auditioned for American Idol when he was just 17 years old.

He tried out in Louisville, but blew the judges away and got sent straight to Hollywood in season 17.

Drake went from working in a grocery store in Tennessee to performing each week on the ABC show but he was eliminated from the competition when the judges had to cut 20 people from the show.

At 19 years old, Drake returned to American Idol and auditioned in Ojai, California during season 19. He made it to Hollywood for a second time and performed Luke Bryan’s Country Girl (Shake It For Me) during Showstopper week.

He made it to the Top 64 the second time around on the show in 2021.

Drake McCain Taylor loses his sister

Speaking on American Idol in 2019, Drake McCain Taylor said that he had eight sisters and two brothers.

Tragically, in 2022, as per ABC’s News Channel 9, Drake’s 19-year-old sister, Madison, passed away.

A May 31st report states that a “Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson tells us that a 19-year-old woman’s body was recovered on Watts Bar Lake just after midnight Tuesday. A release from the TWRA says Madison Taylor entered the water from a boat to swim and did not surface.”

The Sun writes that Madison’s body was discovered in Watts Bar Lake, Tennessee.

American Idol’s Drake pays tribute to his sister

On May 31st, Drake took to Instagram to pay tribute to his sister. He posted a photo slider of memories of Madison and captioned the post: “My beautiful baby sister… I have no words. Absolutely no words… I just want to hug you and kiss your precious face! I don’t know why GOD took you yet but I know you are in a better place smiling down on us.”

Drake also wrote: “You inspired me and so many other people, and overall had the best heart there ever was. We will never forget you, the memories, or that beautiful contagious smile. I love you so much, forever and always Bean. Until we meet again my precious baby sis!”

Many American Idol contestants can be seen expressing their condolences for Drake’s loss in the post’s comments including Leah Marlene.

