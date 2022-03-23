











Dusty Riach is a firm Storage Wars bidder, but the A&E star was often practising with his music band at the start of his career. From vintage clown shoes to a super rare bicycle, he’s always scoring some decent finds.

Previously part of a band called Music Alive, the former musician and vintage collector usually joins the other bidders to try and make a profit, despite having absolutely no idea what items are stored in each container.

He has now returned for season 14, but the truth is he temporarily gave up his bidding career from the young age of 21. For several years, Dusty left his buying and selling skills behind to play keyboard on stage.

Who is Dusty Riach?

Dusty is a former musician-turned-Storage Wars cast member. It all started when he had his own table of toys to sell at swap meets at the age of eight. His parents had an estate sale company, so young Dusty followed along…

By the age of 12, he was selling on eBay and quickly honed his collector skills, picking up vintage items at garage sales or swap meets and turning them over for large profits. He was soon introduced to the concept of storage auctions.

He then instantly became a regular after seeing other swap meet sellers with impressive inventory. And the rest is history! Dusty now bids on storage units and goes on to sell his vintage finds – for a hopeful profit.

He stopped bidding before Storage Wars

Dusty Riach is a returning Storage Wars star today, but he may have missed his moment after a temporary break. Aged 21, he put buying and selling on hold to tour the world with a band called The World Alive, as their keyboardist.

The metal core band was formed in Phoenix, Arizona, back in 2008, and was signed to Fearless Records. Dusty later left the music group in 2012 but said his reason for doing so would be kept silent.

Even while on tour, he found himself picking up items in one European city and selling them in another, just for some extra cash. After a few years of touring life, he came back home to Arizona and picked up collecting and selling again.

Now, we have a cast member – who almost missed his TV debut if he had never rediscovered his bidding passion! Having acquired quite a bit of experience, his expertise shined and he eventually made the move out to Los Angeles.

Dusty’s vintage finds

Dusty has been regular threat to the other buyers, and a particular pain to Rene and Ivy. And it’s no wonder, because he has an entire collection of items up for sale, which anyone can purchase for themselves.

Some recent finds include a whole host of vintage t-shirts, WWI areo squadron medal, 1962 bell magnum with original paint, watch books, deadstock 1960s Major Matt Mason sets and a Yamaha moto bike!

Those interested can purchase any of his collector items on eBay, called Dusty’s Shed. He has sold at least 15K items and had 99.9% positive feedback, while having sockets and ratchets, ukeleles and screwdrivers on offer, among others.

