Emily Ferguson finally got her Bachelor wedding in Paradise in William Karlsson

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is currently airing on ABC, and although it’s the end of the road for some contestants, Emily Ferguson has proved that they can find their match outside of the show.

Reality Titbit have explored everything you need to know about Emily’s new man, including his career and the story behind how they met…

Who is Emily Ferguson’s husband?

Emily Ferguson and William Karlsson tied the knot at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday the 23rd of July 2022.

William Karlsson is a professional Swedish ice hockey player, who is often known as “Wild Bill.” The star plays in the NHL for the Vegas Golden Knights. William also states in his Instagram bio that he is the co-founder of LADS GAMING CLUB.

The news of their marriage has come as a shock to those who haven’t kept up with Emily since her appearance on The Bachelor, however many of her fans will know that she has been dating Karlsson since 2017.

The pairs wedding was shared across their social media accounts, where they told their followers they are: “Officially Mr. & Mrs. Karlsson.”

Emily met William through social media

This wedding has been a long time coming for Emily, who hasn’t always had the best of luck in love.

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, Emily opened up about how she met her match, as she explained that it all started after she slid into his DM’s on Instagram.

Emily told Bachelor Nation:

I don’t know it’s honestly such a weird story. I think it’s so weird that you can meet someone on social media and send them a DM and now I’m marrying him, I think it’s just a weird, bizarre story.

She also added:

I met up with him and we were just inseparable ever since, and he’s from Sweden, so I was always convinced that men from a different country were nice. He always wanted to be around me, every time I left the house he’d be like when are you coming back, and I almost told Haley she’s so bad at picking guys like you need a European guy.

After hunting through William’s Instagram followers for a match for Haley, Emily came across Oula, who is Haley’s husband today.

Like her sister, Haley also slid into Oula’s DM’s, and in the words of Emily – “the rest is history.”

Emily was Haley’s maid of honor last month

As Emily and Haley are identical twins – it’s no surprise that they practically live their lives in sync. Just one month before Emily’s big day, she was the maid of honor at her twin sisters wedding.

She explained this with her Instagram followers, telling them the wedding was “A moment every sister dreams of.” Emily also shared a line from the speech she made at their wedding, which read:

We aren’t your typical sisters we are womb mates, team mates and soul mates.

Haley also shared photos of Emily’s big day, as she wrote: “a moment we’ve dreamt about since we were little girls. We both stand here now as MARRIED WOMEN.”

